中英對照讀新聞》Meet Bobi, the world’s oldest dog on record （會見波比，有紀錄以來全球最老的狗）

2023/02/14 05:30

◎魏國金

When his dog was born three decades ago in a tiny village in central Portugal, Leonel Costa was only eight years old. Little did he know that his beloved Bobi would one day be recorded as the world’s oldest dog.

當他的狗狗30年前在葡萄牙中部一座小村子出生時，李歐內‧柯斯塔年僅8歲。他壓根兒不知道他深愛的波比，有一天將被記錄為全世界最老的狗。

When Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, celebrated its 30th birthday last year, Costa knew he had broken an almost century-old record held by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months in 1939.

當波比，1隻純種阿蘭多獒犬，去年慶祝30歲生日時，柯斯塔知道牠已打破由1隻澳洲牧羊犬保持了近1個世紀之久的紀錄，1939年該犬以29歲又5個月高齡過世。

Costa got in touch with the Guinness World of Records, submitted all the paperwork and a year later Bobi was officially named the oldest dog on record. Bobi was 30 years and 269 days old as of Feb. 4.

柯斯塔向「金氏世界紀錄」聯繫，遞交所有文件，1年後波比被正式認證為有紀錄以來最老狗狗。截至2月4日，波比的歲數是30歲又269天。

"It’s a feeling of pride we can’t explain," Costa, 38, told Reuters. The Guinness World of Records described Bobi’s story as "miraculous".

「這種驕傲難以解釋，」38歲的柯斯塔告訴路透說。金氏世界紀錄描述波比的情況為「奇蹟」。

新聞辭典

on record：片語，紀錄在案。例句：This is the coldest winter on record.（這是有紀錄以來最冷的冬天。）

get in touch with：片語，向....聯繫。例句：I will get in touch with you soon.（我會很快跟你聯絡。）

