中英對照讀新聞》Beer for sunflower oil? Munich pub finds way to beat frying crunch 啤酒換葵花籽油？慕尼黑酒館找出戰勝缺少油炸油的方法

慕尼黑一家啤酒館的客戶正用一瓶葵花籽油來交換兩杯啤酒。（路透）

2022/07/23 05:30

◎周虹汶

A Munich brewpub has found a novel way to beat Europe’s cooking oil shortages - letting customers pay for their beer with sunflower oil to ensure plentiful stocks for frying schnitzels.

慕尼黑一家啤酒館找出一種創新的方法來擊退歐洲的食用油短缺問題 － 讓顧客用葵花籽油來支付他們的啤酒，藉此確保炸肉排的油有充足的庫存。

With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80% of global exports of sunflower seed oil, many European countries including Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.

烏克蘭和俄羅斯的葵花籽油出口量佔全球約80%，自2月俄羅斯入侵這個鄰國以來，包括德國在內的許多歐洲國家都出現葵花籽油供應不足的現象。

Managers at the Giesinger Brewery, a brewhouse and pub in the southern city of Munich, think they may have the answer, offering beer lovers a litre of their favourite brew for the same quantity of sunflower oil.

在南方城市慕尼黑的這家啤酒廠兼酒館「吉辛格啤酒廠」的經理人，認為他們可能有了解答，提供啤酒愛好者一公升他們最愛的啤酒，來換取同樣數量的葵花籽油。

"The whole thing came up because we simply ran out of oil in the kitchen and that’s why we have to be inventive," the pub manager, Erik Hoffmann, told Reuters TV.

酒館經理艾瑞克．霍夫曼告訴路透電視，「這整件事情會發生，純粹是因為我們廚房的油用完了，那就是為什麼我們必須要別出心裁」。

While a litre of beer costs about 7 euros in German pubs, a one-litre bottle of sunflower oil retails for about 4.5 euros - making the offer tempting for many customers.

一公升的啤酒在德國酒館要價約7歐元，而一公升瓶裝的葵花籽油零售價則約為4.5歐元，因此這個提案對許多顧客充滿誘惑力。

新聞辭典

schnitzel：名詞，煎小牛肉片、炸肉排。例句：German brewpub operates a small chain of restaurants specializing in beer and traditional German dishes, including schnitzel.（德國啤酒廠經營一家小型連鎖餐廳，專門販售啤酒和傳統德國餐點，包括炸肉排。）

brewhouse：名詞，啤酒廠。例句： A brewery is a place where beer is commercially made.（啤酒廠是商業化生產啤酒的地方。）

tempting：形容詞，誘惑人的、迷人的、令人心動的。例句：That cake looks very tempting.（那塊蛋糕看來非常誘人。）

