中英對照讀新聞》Filipino salon owner uses own hair to create portraits 菲律賓美髮沙龍老闆用自己的頭髮創作肖像畫

賈西亞用自己的頭髮創作肖像畫。（路透檔案照）

2022/07/21 05:30

◎孫宇青

Every few months when Jesstoni Garcia takes electric clippers to his head, he’s not just giving himself a haircut, he’s also harvesting art materials.

每隔數月，當傑斯托尼‧賈西亞拿電剪推自己的頭時，不僅在為自己理髮，也在收集藝術材料。

Using a thin brush and clear, sticky resin, the co-owner of a Manila hair salon sprinkles these strands and clippings on a blank canvas, taking two to five hours to arrange them into striking images of musicians and actors.

這名馬尼拉一家美髮沙龍的共同老闆，用細刷子和透明、富黏性的樹脂，把剪下來的髮絲刷在空白的畫布上，再花2至5小時調整成惹人注目的音樂家和演員肖像。

The 32-year-old’s main job as a seaman involves spending up to eight months a year on cruise ships, and lacking adequate art supplies like paint and sketchpads at sea, Garcia in 2021 turned to using his own hair to create images. He started with self-portraits and eventually moved on to depicting celebrities.（Reuters）

32歲的賈西亞本職是航海員，一年有多達8個月在遊輪上，航海期間欠缺顏料和畫板等藝術材料，所以在2021年轉而用自己的頭髮創作肖像。他從自畫像著手，逐漸開始描繪名人。（路透）

【新聞辭典】

sprinkle：動詞，灑、撒、點綴。例句：Do not forget to sprinkle some chocolate powder on the cake.（別忘了在蛋糕上撒些巧克力粉。）

strand：名詞，線、繩。例句：She tucked a loose strand of hair behind her ears.（她把沒綁好的一撮頭髮塞在耳後。）

clipping：名詞，剪下的東西。例句：She swept away hair clippings.（她把剪下的頭髮掃開。）

