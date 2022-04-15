中英對照讀新聞》Asia Welcomes Travelers, but Japan Says, Not Yet 亞洲各國歡迎遊客，但日本說還沒

相較於大多數已解禁的亞洲國家，日本迄今尚未開放外國觀光客入境。圖為今年3月27日東京皇居外遊人如織的賞櫻勝地的千鳥淵。（歐新社）

2022/04/15 05:30

◎張沛元

In a normal year, this would be peak season for tourism to Japan. But as the cherry blossoms burst into bloom along Kyoto’s ancient, temple-lined alleys and boat tours ply the waters of Tokyo’s flower-lined rivers, Japanese tourists largely have the spectacular display to themselves.

在正常情況的年份，此時正是日本旅遊旺季。但隨著櫻花盛開於古剎林立的京都巷弄，以及遊覽船往返花卉夾道的東京河川的水域，這些盛況大抵上僅限日本的遊客獨享。

The country sealed its borders to most foreign travelers early in the pandemic and has only recently begun to allow a slow drip of students and business people to return.

該國在武漢肺炎疫情大流行之初就對大多數外國旅客封鎖邊境，直到最近才允許留學生與商務客慢慢回流。

Those hoping to visit Japan for fun, shouldn’t hold their breath. Despite the national tourism organization’s wishful thinking, Koichi Wada, the head of Japan’s tourism agency, told parliament last month that“it’s exceedingly difficult to forecast the long-term trends for inbound tourism.”

那些希望能赴日觀光旅遊的人可有得等了。儘管日本國家旅遊局想得很美，日本觀光廳長官和田浩一上個月告訴國會，「很難預測入境觀光的長期趨勢。」

新聞辭典

have (something) (all) to oneself：慣用語， 可獨自使用，得以獨享。例句：I finally have a room to myself with a window facing the park.（我終於有了一個我一人獨享、而且窗戶面對公園的房間。）

don’t hold one’s breath：慣用語，（指不大可能發生）別眼巴巴等著，有你等的。hold one’s breath，屏息以待。例句：He promised he would be back soon but I’m not holding my breath.（他保證很快就會回來，但我可不抱希望。）

wishful thinking：片語，如意算盤；癡心妄想；一廂情願。

