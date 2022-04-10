中英對照讀新聞》China’s regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend中國監管機構取締利用風水來預測股市走勢

上海市的行人站在股市告示板前。（彭博檔案照）

2022/04/10 05:30

◎周虹汶

China’s securities regulator launched a crackdown on brokerages using feng shui to predict stock market trends in their research notes or investment advisory businesses, state-owned media reported on Wednesday.

國營媒體週三報導，中國證券監管機構開始取締券商在它們的研究報告或投資建議服務中，利用風水來預測股市走勢。

China Securities Regulatory Commission said it holds "zero tolerance" towards illegal behaviour in the stock market and has punished some brokers who analysed, forecast, or offered investment advices by applying aspects of feng shui such as the heavenly stems and earthly branches, also known as tiangan dizhi, Yin-Yang, and Five Elements, according to the official China Securities Journal.

中國證券監督管理委員會說，其對股市非法行為抱持「零容忍」態度，已經懲處一些應用風水如天干地支、陰陽和五行來分析、預測或提供投資建議的經紀人，根據官方的中國證券報報導。

The newspaper did not offer more details or name any of the brokerages that were fined by the regulator.

該報並未提供更多細節，或是遭到監管機構罰款的券商名字。

The latest crackdown also came at a time that Chinese stock markets are experiencing higher volatilities, with the blue-chip CSI 300 Index (.CSI300) losing about 14% so far this year.

最新一波的取締行動發生在中國股市經歷更大的波動之際，今年迄今為止，籃籌滬深300指數下跌約14%。

新聞辭典

brokerage：名詞，經紀商、經紀業務、佣金。例句；Many brokerage house shares were also lower.（許多券商的股價也走低。）

zero tolerance：名詞，零容忍。

heavenly stems and earthly branches：名詞，天干地支。例句：Each heavenly stem is paired with an earthly branch to form the Gan-Zhi sexagenary cycle that starts with Jia-Zi.（每一個天干都有一個地支相配，形成從甲子年開始的干支紀年。）

