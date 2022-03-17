中英對照讀新聞》Quebec unlocks world’s only maple syrup strategic reserve 魁北克釋出全球僅有的楓糖漿戰略儲備

加拿大總理杜魯道（中）和中國阿里巴巴集團創辦人馬雲（左）2017年曾一起品嚐楓糖漿。（路透檔案照）

2022/03/17 05:30

◎孫宇青

Quebec Maple Syrup Producers（QMSP）is releasing more than half of the world’s only strategic reserve of 45 million kg of maple syrup to keep up with soaring demand - avoiding a sticky situation for pancake lovers.

魁北克楓糖漿商會（QMSP）正釋出全球僅有的4500萬公斤楓糖漿戰略儲備的逾半儲量，以滿足高漲的需求，避免鬆餅迷無楓糖可吃。

Sales of maple syrup have climbed since the pandemic spread in 2019 and led to more people eating at home. Adding to the syrup squeeze, Quebec’s harvest in 2020 was the smallest in three years due to unusually warm weather.

自2019年疫情蔓延、導致人們更常在家吃飯以來，楓糖漿銷量一飛衝天。由於不尋常的溫暖氣候影響，魁北克省2020年的收成量創下3年新低，也使楓糖漿更加缺貨。

The Global Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve spans 24,805 square meters, the equivalent of five football fields, securing syrup in sterilized 170-liter barrels.

「全球策略性楓糖漿保留計畫」的儲備廠佔地2萬4805平方公尺，相當於5座足球場，楓糖漿則密封在170公升的滅菌桶中。

QMSP is also approving 7 million new taps during the next three years, a 14% increase, to bolster production.（Reuters）

QMSP也同意在3年內增採700萬棵楓樹，約增加14％，以提升楓糖漿生產量。（路透）

新聞辭典

sticky：形容詞，黏的、棘手的。例句：My fingers are sticky with maple syrup.（我的手指沾上楓糖漿，黏呼呼的。）

sterilize：動詞，消毒、使無菌。例句：All the machines must be sterilize after being used.（所有機器使用後一定得消毒。）

tap：動詞，在（樹上）刻痕取液。例句：I used to be a farm worker that tapped rubber trees.（我曾是一名負責割橡膠的農場工人。）

