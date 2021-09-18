中英對照讀新聞》Hungarians grab their partners in nation’s wife-carrying contest 匈牙利人在該國背老婆大賽中抓住另一半

匈牙利背老婆大賽冠軍賽的男性參賽者，八月七日用傳統頭上腳下招式扛著另一半，在匈國塔皮歐比奇凱村跋涉。（路透）

2021/09/18 05:30

◎周虹汶

Some 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain on Saturday in the nation’s second wife-carrying contest.

近40位匈牙利老公週六在該國第二屆背老婆大賽中，把他們的老婆扛在背上，攀越崎嶇地形。

A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples.

前一場辦在10月的比賽，只吸引到12對伴侶。

"We have just emerged from a difficult period due to the coronavirus and we need to go and have fun in the open air," Gergely Guraly, who organised the race, told Reuters.

組織這場競賽的格格利．古拉雷告訴路透，「我們才剛擺脫起於冠狀病毒的一段困難時期，我們需要到戶外開心玩。」

Guraly began preparations in January for the contest, which is said to have origins dating back to the Viking age.

古拉雷1月開始為這場據說起源可追溯到維京時代的比賽做準備。

In modern times, the tradition is particularly established in Finland, where it has taken place since the 1990s.

在現代，這項傳統在芬蘭尤其確立，當地從1990年代開始舉辦。

Estonian races have lent their name to the Estonian style of wife-carrying, with the wife upside down and her feet over her husband’s shoulders, rather than a classic piggyback. （Reuters）

愛沙尼亞競賽的名字源自這種愛沙尼亞扛太太的招式，讓太太頭下腳上並把雙腳放在丈夫肩膀上，而非經典的後背式。（路透）

新聞辭典

clamber：動詞、名詞，指手腳並用費勁攀登。例句：She clambered into the bus.（她擠進了公車。）

lend one’s name to：片語，指參與、支持、讓人使用名義。例句：We have lent our names to the project.（我們支持這項計畫。）

upside down：片語，指顛倒、倒立、亂七八糟。例句：Everything in the house was turned upside down.（這間房子所有東西被搞得亂七八糟。）

