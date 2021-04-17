中英對照讀新聞》key business： 2 dozen monkeys escape German zoo for a day 惡作劇：24隻猴子逃脫德國動物園1天

一隻松鼠猴11日在英國貝德福德郡「沃本野生動物園」內玩耍。圖僅供示意，與此報導內容無直接關聯。（路透檔案照）

2021/04/17 05:30

◎周虹汶

About two dozen monkeys broke out of a southwestern German zoo and spent the day lolling in the sun near a forest before being recaptured, authorities said Thursday.

當局週四說，約24隻猴子逃出了德國西南部一間動物園，被抓回以前，於附近森林在陽光下慵懶閒晃一整天。

The Barbary macaques, escaped from the zoo in Loeffingen, southwest of Stuttgart and not far from the Swiss border. It was not entirely clear how they got away, but construction work at the zoo might have been a factor, police said.

這些巴巴利獼猴從斯圖加特市西南方距離瑞士邊境不遠的勒芬根鎮動物園逃脫。警方說，還不完全清楚牠們是如何跑掉的，但該園的建造工程可能是個因素。

The primates were spotted roaming the area in a pack, but zoo employees were unable to recapture them and eventually lost track of them. A few hours later they were spotted, recaptured and returned to their cages without incident, police said.

這些靈長類動物被發現在該區域成群漫遊，但動物園的工作人員無法把牠們抓回去，最後失去其蹤跡。警方說，幾小時後，牠們被發現、捕獲並順利送回籠子。

"The animals apparently took advantage of the nice weather and spent the afternoon on the edge of a forest near the zoo," police said.

警方說，「這些動物顯然利用好天氣，在動物園附近的森林邊緣度過午後。」

新聞辭典

monkey business：名詞片語，指騙人的把戲、惡作劇、不道德或不合法的行為。例句：I suspected that there had been some monkey business.（我懷疑有人在惡搞。）

break out of：片語動詞，指強行逃出某處。例句：One prisoner broke out of the jail.（有名囚犯越獄了。）

loll：動詞，指懶洋洋地倚靠或躺著、懶散地閒蕩、把舌頭伸出。例句：The dog is lolling out its tongue.（這隻狗把舌頭伸出來。）

