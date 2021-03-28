為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Why this teen set up a prize-winning fake cosmetics shop／為什麼這名青少年會架設得獎的假化妝品商店

    波蘭女高中生架設假的化妝品線上商店，提供家暴受害者求援管道。（圖擷取自Rumianki i bratki Facebook）

    2021/03/28 05:30

    ◎黃靖媗

    Disturbed by reports of rising domestic violence under coronavirus lockdown, a Polish high school student decided to launch a fake online shop to offer a lifeline to victims trapped in their homes.

    對疫情封鎖期間逐漸上升的家暴事件感到不安，一名波蘭高中學生決定架設假的線上商店，提供被困在家中的受害者一條救生索。

    Her idea won a European Union prize that came with €10,000.

    她的點子贏得了歐盟獎與1萬歐元獎金。

    "Firstly, I heard about the increase in domestic violence cases during the pandemic. Then I heard about a French initiative, where people go to the pharmacy and ask for a special mask that lets the pharmacist know they are a victim of domestic violence," Krystyna Paszko explained.

    「起初，我聽聞大流行期間家暴案例增加，然後我聽說了一起法國倡議活動，人們只要去藥局要求購買一種特殊的口罩，就能讓藥師知道他們是家暴受害者」，克莉斯汀娜．帕斯科解釋。

    In April, Krystyna decided to launch the fake online shop "Camomiles and Pansies" to sell those cosmetics.

    4月，克莉斯汀娜決定架設假的線上商店「洋甘菊與三色堇」來販售那些化妝品。

    When a victim writes asking to buy a cream, a psychologist responds instead of a salesperson and asks how long the "skin problems" have been going on for.

    當受害者要求要買乳霜時，心理醫師會代替銷售員回覆，並詢問「皮膚問題」已經持續多久。

    新聞辭典

    lifeline：名詞，救生索、生命線。例句：The relief package offers lifeline to restaurants devastated by the pandemic.（紓困方案為遭疫情大流行衝擊的餐廳提供了救生索。）

    domestic：形容詞，家庭的。例句：For a decade, she has done her domestic duty.（過去10年來，她已經盡了她的家庭責任。）

    code：名詞，密碼、代碼。例句：I cannot break the code without a calculator.（沒有計算機，我無法破解密碼。）

