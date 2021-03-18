《中英對照讀新聞》Mexico moves to stem unauthorized sharing of sexual images 墨西哥開始遏止未經許可分享性愛影像

歐琳匹雅遭惡意公開性愛照片後，致力推動相關立法行動。（美聯社檔案照）

2021/03/18 05:30

◎孫宇青

Activist Olimpia Coral went through an inferno in 2013, when an ex-boyfriend posted sexual images that made the rounds in her conservative town in Mexico.

社運人士歐琳匹雅．科羅在2013年經歷一場地獄，當時她的一名前男友貼出她的性愛影像，在她位於墨西哥的保守故鄉廣為流傳。

Things got so bad - the shaming, the internet bullying - that she hid in the trunk of a taxi when going to her grandmother’s house a few blocks away. The local newspaper had even published screenshots of the video, showing Coral and the man having sex; only she was identifiable.

情況變得很糟糕，她遭到恥笑和網路霸凌，以致她前往數個街區外的祖母家時，還得躲在計程車的後車廂。當地報紙甚至公開影片截圖，就是科羅和男友性交的畫面，且只有她能被辨識出來。

Seven years later, she has a proposed federal law named after her - Olimpia’s Law. Mexico’s Senate has approved prison time for the filming or distribution of sexually images without a person’s consent or through deceit.

7年後，有一條聯邦法律以她來命名－歐琳匹雅法。墨西哥參議院同意，在未經他人同意或透過詐欺方式下，拍攝或傳播性愛影像者，將吃上牢飯。

It was the product of many years of struggle by women’s groups, who have already convinced 29 of Mexico’s 32 states to adapt existing laws or pass new ones against the practice.（AP）

這是許多女權團體努力多年的成果，他們已說服墨西哥32州中的29州，修訂既存法律或通過新法，來遏止相關行徑。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

stem：動詞，攔住；遏止。例句：Measure must be taken to stem the tide of resignations.（必須採取措施阻止離職潮。）

make the rounds：片語，到處傳誦。例句：Rumors of his divorce has been made the rounds.（他離婚的謠言已四處流傳。）

deceit：名詞，欺騙。例句：He acquired a famous painting by deceit.（他透過詐欺獲得一幅名畫。）

