    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Anna Kendrick tops 2020 list of most dangerous celebrity google searches 安娜．坎卓克是2020最危險的谷歌搜索名人

    好萊塢女星安娜．坎卓克，被評為2020年線上檢索最危險的名人。（美聯社檔案照）

    好萊塢女星安娜．坎卓克，被評為2020年線上檢索最危險的名人。（美聯社檔案照）

    2020/10/27 05:30

    ◎黃靖媗

    According to a list compiled by cybersecurity software firm McAfee, Anna Kendrick is 2020’s most dangerous celebrity to search online.

    根據1份由網路安全軟體公司McAfee彙整的清單，安娜．坎卓克是2020年線上檢索最危險的名人。

    Following Kendrick, the rest of the top-10 most dangerous celebs to search are Sean "Diddy" Combs, Blake Lively, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, Kate McKinnon and Jason Derulo.

    除了坎卓克外，其餘前10名危險名人為「吹牛老爹」尚恩康姆斯、布蕾克萊佛莉、賈斯汀、泰勒絲、吉米金摩、茱莉亞羅勃茲、麥金儂與德魯羅。

    "Many consumers don’t realize that simple internet searches of their favorite celebrities could potentially lead to malicious content, as cybercriminals often leverage these popular searches to entice fans to click on dangerous links," McAfee notes.

    「許多消費者不知道，在網路上簡單搜索他們最喜歡的名人，可能會被引導至惡意內容，網路犯罪也經常掩蓋於熱門檢索詞下，誘使粉絲點擊危險連結，」McAfee說明。

    "This year’s study emphasizes that consumers are increasingly searching for content, especially as they look for new forms of entertainment to stream amidst a global pandemic."

    「今年的研究強調消費者對內容的檢索量增加，特別是在他們試圖在全球大流行疫情之中，尋找新的娛樂形式。」

    新聞辭典

    malicious：形容詞，惡意的。例句：I have received lots of malicious phone calls.（我接到許多惡意電話。）

    entice：動詞，誘使、引誘。例句：The advert entice me into buying some cosmetics.（廣告誘使我買了一些化妝品。）

    amidst：介系詞，在…之中。例句：We found hope from the study amidst the Covid-19 crisis.（在武漢肺炎危機之中，我們從這份研究中找到希望。）

