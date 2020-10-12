中英對照讀新聞》Key to butterfly climate survival may be colour coded 氣候暖化 蝴蝶顏色可能攸關其存亡

英國研究機構的研究報告指出，由於全球日益暖化，蝴蝶翅膀吸收與反射太陽熱能的能力，可能攸關其生死存亡。（法新社檔案照）

2020/10/12 05:30

◎陳成良

A butterfly’s ability to absorb or reflect heat from the sun with its wings could be a matter of life and death in a warming world, according to British research published Thursday calling for gardens, parks and farms to host shady, cooling-off spots.

根據英國研究機構週四發布的研究報告，由於全球日益暖化，蝴蝶翅膀吸收與反射太陽熱能的能力，可能攸關該物種的生死存亡， 呼籲花園、公園與農場設置遮陽、降溫設施。

請繼續往下閱讀...

While all butterflies are ectotherms － they cannot generate their own body heat － the ability to regulate temperature varies significantly, researchers said.

研究人員指出，雖然所有蝴蝶都是變溫動物，不能自體發熱，但蝴蝶調節溫度的能力差別很大。

The study found that bigger, pale-coloured butterflies, like the Large White or Brimstone species, are better at thermoregulation because they can angle their wings to reflect the sun’s heat either away from them or onto their bodies to attain the right temperature.

研究發現，體型較大、淺白色的蝴蝶，像是歐洲粉蝶（Large White）或是鉤粉蝶（Brimstone），比較能夠調節體溫，因為牠們能調整翅膀的角度，反射或吸收太陽的熱量，以調節合適體溫。

新聞辭典

ectotherms：名詞，變溫動物（體溫隨著外界溫度改變而改變的動物），也稱外溫動物或冷血動物。例句：Being ectotherms, reptiles are unable to live in cold deserts but are well-suited to hot ones.（做為變溫動物，爬蟲動物無法生活在寒冷的沙漠中，但非常適合炎熱的沙漠。）

vary：動詞，不定； 改變。例句：She varied her dress as fashion changes.（她的衣著隨著潮流而變化。）

attain：動詞，實現；獲得；贏得。例句：He has attained the highest grade in his music exams.（他在音樂考試中獲得最高分。）

