中英對照讀新聞》No fear of coronavirus at drive-through haunted house in Tokyo 東京「自駕鬼屋」開張 不必害怕接觸冠狀病毒

日本東京出現可維持社交距離的「自駕鬼屋」。 （美聯社檔案照）

2020-08-27 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

It’s a living nightmare － but a socially distanced one.

這是活生生的夢魘，卻可以保持社交距離。

"Zombies" attack vehicles, smearing them with artificial blood. But the customers inside the cars are safely separated from their stalkers by the windows.

請繼續往下閱讀...

「喪屍」大舉攻擊車輛，車子被濺滿人工血，但車窗將裡面的顧客和這群死纏爛打的喪屍安全地隔開。

Haunted house production company Kowagarasetai has launched a drive-through haunted house in Tokyo in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

為了因應冠狀病毒疫情，鬼屋製作公司Kowagarasetai在東京推出一種可以開車進入的鬼屋。

"We have started this drive-in because we cannot get close to customers at a traditional haunted house," explains Daichi Ono, a cast member.

團隊成員小野大地（譯音）解釋：「我們是因為無法在傳統鬼屋裡靠近顧客，才開始做這種得來速服務的。」

Unlike a traditional haunted house, where guests can flee if frightened, customers are confined to their cars and cannot escape the horrors during the 13-minute performance.（AP）

不同於傳統鬼屋的顧客可在害怕時逃跑，這裡的顧客只能待在自家車內，13分鐘的鬼屋秀結束前都無法逃避恐懼。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

smear：動詞，塗抹；弄髒。例句：The gate of his house was smeared with paint.（他家大門被人亂塗油漆。）

stalker：名詞，跟蹤者。例句：There have been a lot of women troubled by stalkers here recently.（這裡最近有很多女性被人跟蹤騷擾。）

confine：動詞，局限；禁閉。例句：This room is confined to business use only.（這個房間僅限商務用途。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法