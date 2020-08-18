中英對照讀新聞》Mumbai Green Lights Women Figures on Traffic Signals 孟買女性綠燈出現在交通號誌上

印度孟買將部分行人紅綠燈號誌改為穿裙子的女性。（取自Aaditya Thackeray推特）

◎黃靖媗

Mumbai has become the first Indian city to introduce female figures on its traffic lights, a move welcomed by women’s rights campaigners as a step towards greater inclusivity.

孟買已經成為第一座在交通燈號上採用女性圖樣的印度城市，這項受到女權運動者歡迎的舉措，是朝向更大包容性邁進的一步。

Authorities are swapping the green and red male stick figures on more than 100 pedestrian crossings to female figures as part of a broader plan to make roads more pedestrian-friendly.

當局正在將超過100個行人穿越道的綠色與紅色男性圖樣，換成女性圖樣，這是一項為了讓馬路更加友善行人的拓寬計畫的一部分。

"The signage reflects the character of the city... that it believes in gender equality and promotes women’s empowerment," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner with Mumbai’s municipal corporation.

「這個號誌反映了城市的角色…相信是性別平等與提倡女性賦權的」，與孟買的市政公司合作的助理專員迪卡格說。

Women’s rights campaigners said the change may appear small, but was significant. In many Indian cities, women make up only a small proportion of the people on the streets.

女權運動者表示，這項改變可能是小的，但也是重大的。在許多印度城市，女性只佔街上人群很小的比例。

新聞辭典

towards：介系詞，朝向、面對。例句：Mary is moving towards her bedroom.（瑪莉正在朝她的臥室移動。）

swap：動詞，交換、互換。例句：We swapped the Line ID at the first time they met.（我們在初次見面時互換Line ID。）

proportion：名詞，比率、比例。例句：The han people make up a large proportion of Taiwan’s population.（漢人佔台灣人口很大的比率。）

