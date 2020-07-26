中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea’s economy worst since 1997 financial crisis 南韓經濟自1997年金融危機來最差

圖為一名女子23日路過南韓首爾商業區一間潮牌鞋店，可見店家掛出打3折的告示。（法新社檔案照）

2020-07-26 05:30:00

◎茅毅

South Korea’s economy contracted at a sharper rate than what had been expected in the second quarter, delivering the worst performance in over two decades, as the pandemic hammered outbound shipments and private spending in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, central bank data showed Thursday.

南韓中央銀行數據週四顯示，第二季的經濟萎縮速度，比原先預計的更為急遽，呈現20多年來的最差表現。原因是全球大流行疾病重創此一亞洲第4大經濟體的出口和民間支出。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In the April-June period, the country’s real gross domestic product shrank 2.9 percent from the same period last year, marking the slowest growth since a 3.8 percent on-year contraction in the last three months of 1998, according to advance data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

根據「韓國銀行」的先期數據，在4至6月期間，該國的實質國內生產毛額較去年同期減少2.9％，寫下自1998年最後3個月年減3.8％以來最慢的成長。

"When we offered our growth projection in May, we had expected the COVID-19 pandemic to begin slowing down in the second half of the year, but now we are in the second week of July, and the spread of the disease is rather accelerating," BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol told a press briefing last Thursday.

韓銀總裁李柱烈上週四在一場新聞簡報會上說，「當我們5月提出我們的成長預測時，我們預期全球大流行的『2019冠狀病毒病』將在今年下半年開始趨緩。但如今我們處於7月的第2週，該疾病卻正加速蔓延」。

新聞辭典

hammer：動詞，敲擊、搥打、重創（擊）、擊潰、痛批；名詞，鐵鎚、榔頭。例句：We were hammered in this game.（我們在那場比賽慘遭擊垮。）

outbound：形容詞，出口（境、港）的、向外的、離開某處的。例句：The airline has canceled all outbound flights.（這家航空公司已取消了所有出境航班。）

projection：名詞，預（推）測、估計、放映、投射（影）、凸起（出）、隆起。例句：The company has achieved last year’s sales projections.（該公司已達到去年的預期銷售目標。）

