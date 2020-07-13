為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Dutch ID cards will soon omit gender 荷蘭身分證很快將不再註明性別

    荷蘭將在5年內移除身分證上的性別欄位。圖為尼德蘭LGBT遊行。（歐新社檔案照）

    荷蘭將在5年內移除身分證上的性別欄位。圖為尼德蘭LGBT遊行。（歐新社檔案照）

    2020-07-13 05:30:00

    ◎陳成良

    Gender will cease to be mentioned on identity cards in the Netherlands in the next few years because it is "unnecessary" information, the education and culture minister has said.

    荷蘭（尼德蘭）身分證再過幾年將不再註明性別，該國教育文化部長表示，這是因為性別屬於「沒有必要」的資訊。

    In a letter to parliament seen by AFP on Saturday, Ingrid van Engelshoven said gender categories would be omitted from ID cards "starting from 2024/2025".

    法新社週六看到教育部長范恩格斯霍芬在致國會的信函中寫道，「從2024年到2025年開始 」，身分證上將刪除性別欄。

    Van Engelshoven said she intended to "limit where possible the unnecessary registration of gender" even if such information would continue to be included on passports in line with European Union regulations.

    范恩格斯霍芬表示，她有意對「可能沒有必要的性別登記設限」，但護照上的性別欄仍需按照歐盟規範而保留。

    "The Netherlands will not be the first member state whose ID cards omit gender. The German ID card does not include it," the minister wrote.

    范恩格斯霍芬寫道：「荷蘭不是第一個取消身分證性別欄的歐盟成員國。德國身分證上也沒有。」

    People should be able to "create their own identity and live in full freedom and security", van Engelshoven said.

    范恩格斯霍芬表示，民眾應該能夠「創造自我認同，並過著完全自由與安全的生活」。

    新聞辭典

    in line with：片語，與…相似；與…處於同等水準。例句：The company’s results are in line with stock market expectations.（公司業績與股票市場預期一致）。

    omit：動詞，有意或無心的疏漏、省略。例句：People were surprised that Smith was omitted from the team.（人們感到驚訝，史密斯竟未列入該隊）。

    registration：名詞，登記、註冊、掛號。例如，voter registration（選民登記）。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

