2019-09-21

◎周虹汶

Abdel Rehim Saeid, 35, applies the ancient Pharaonic technique, known as the “fiery towel” by starting with a standard massage, using oil and camomile, to stimulate blood circulation and alleviate some of the pain in affected areas.

35歲的阿卜杜勒.拉希姆.賽義德應用這項被稱為「火熱毛巾」的古埃及法老王古早技法,以一套標準按摩展開,用油和洋甘菊來促進血液循環,並緩解受影響區域的部分疼痛。

Then comes the heat.

接著會發熱。

Saeid places several layers of towels and other isolating materials on the client’s back. Then a towel soaked in alcohol is placed on top and set on fire. It burns for roughly a minute before the flames are put out with a wet towel.

賽義德放了好幾層毛巾和其他隔離物質在客戶背上。接著,一條浸泡在酒精中的毛巾被放到最上頭,然後點火。用一條濕毛巾熄火前,大概燒了一分鐘。

Saeid said he cannot use the technique with people suffering from high blood pressure, kidney failure or haemophilia.

賽義德說,他不能把這項技術用在高血壓、腎功能衰竭或血友病患者身上。

He said he trained under an expert in the fiery towel technique in Morocco, and had earned several massage certifications from institutions in Egypt.

他說,他在摩洛哥一名「火熱毛巾」專家旗下受訓,並取得埃及多家機構數張按摩證照。

Mohammed al-Shaer, a client in his 30s, said his pain had improved “100%” after the fiery treatment. (Reuters)

30多歲的客戶穆罕默德.阿夏爾說,接受這項火熱療法後,他的疼痛獲得「百分百」改善。

(路透)

新聞辭典

fiery:形容詞,指火紅的、辣的、激烈火爆的。例句:He has a fiery temper and always get his own way.(他脾氣火爆,一向我行我素。)

stimulate:動詞,指促進、刺激。例句:Your encouragement will stimulate him to further efforts.(你的鼓勵將激發他更進一步努力。)

alleviate:動詞,指減輕、緩和。例句:The drugs did nothing to alleviate my pain.(這個藥對減輕我的痛苦一點用都沒有。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法