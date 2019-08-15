《中英對照讀新聞》Russians turn to sex coaches to overcome Soviet-era taboos 俄羅斯人求助性愛教練，以克服蘇聯時代禁忌

2019-08-15

◎ 孫宇青

Surrounded by erotic toys, half a dozen women of all ages sit in a central Moscow basement facing a whiteboard as a sex coach trains them in speaking openly about their sexual desires.

數名橫跨各年齡層的女性，坐在莫斯科市中心一處地下室的白板前，身邊環繞著性愛玩具，讓性愛教練訓練她們公開談論自身性愛渴望。

Barely spoken about publicly in Soviet times and with the Kremlin pushing conservative values in recent years, sex, as a subject, remains an unmentionable in Russia.

蘇聯時代幾乎不會公開討論性愛話題，加上克里姆林宮近年推廣傳統價值，使性愛在俄國仍是難以啟齒的話題。

Viktoria Ekaterina Frank, a psychologist and sexologist, said that her course did not aim to teach sex techniques but rather "help women understand the psychological barriers engrained in themselves."

心理學家兼性學家維多利亞．艾卡特蓮娜．富蘭克說，她的課程不是要教導性愛技巧，而是「幫助女性了解自身根深蒂固的心理障礙。」

According to sociologists, Soviet authorities promoted the idea that "the sexual act should serve only for reproduction," and the kind of aura of taboo remains until now.

社會學家說，蘇聯政府宣揚「性行為僅是為了傳宗接代」的觀念，而這種禁忌氛圍持續到現在。

Now, with authorities increasing their control over the media and internet, often blocking content linked to the opposition, Russians found freedom of expression in talking about sex.（AFP）

如今，隨著政府加強控制媒體和網路，經常封鎖與反對派有關的內容，俄國人反而透過談論性愛找到言論自由。（法新社）

新聞辭典

erotic：形容詞，色情的；性愛的。例句：The charge for erotic movies is included in your accommodation fees.（您的住宿費已包含情色電影費用。）

unmentionable：形容詞，說不出口的。例句：Depression used to be considered an unmentionable disease.（憂鬱症曾被視為難以啟齒的疾病。）

engrain：動詞，使根深蒂固。例句：Biases against gay people are engrained in their minds.（對同志的歧視深植在他們心中。）

