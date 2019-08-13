《中英對照讀新聞》 Hong Kong film industry faces Golden Horse Awards dilemma 香港電影業面臨金馬獎兩難

2019-08-13

◎陳正健

Hong Kong filmmakers have been dragged into a political minefield and forced to take sides following Beijing’s boycott of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Awards this year.

在北京抵制今年的台灣金馬獎後，香港電影製作人被拖入政治地雷區，而且被迫選邊站。

China Central Television said the ban was a reaction to last year’s Golden Horse Awards ceremony, during which Taiwanese director Fu Yue who won the best documentary award, said in her acceptance speech that she hoped Taiwan would be recognized as "independent" .

中國中央電視台指出，這次禁令是回應去年的金馬獎頒獎典禮，當時台灣最佳紀錄片得獎導演傅榆在獲獎感言中表示，她希望台灣會被認可為「獨立」。

China has moved the ceremony of its Golden Rooster Awards to November 23, which coincides with that of the Golden Horse Awards .The boycott has created a dilemma for Hong Kong filmmakers and stars, who must now make a choice between competing for a Golden Horse or a Golden Rooster – and face the political and commercial ramifications.

中國已將其金雞獎頒獎典禮的時間移至11月23日，將與金馬獎撞期。這起杯葛事件為香港電影製作人及藝人製造出兩難局面，他們現在必須選擇角逐金馬獎或金雞獎，並且面臨政治及商業的可能後果。

Hong Kong film production companies have reportedly been warned by Beijing that films can’t go on release in China if they apply for the Golden Horse Awards. Hong Kong stars who attended the event would be put on a watch list.

據報導，香港電影製作公司已遭北京警告，若申請金馬獎，其電影將無法在中國上映。參加這場活動的港星，將被列入觀察名單。

新聞辭典

minefield：名詞，地雷區。例句：This issue is a political minefield.（這個議題是政治地雷區。）

ramification：名詞，可能後果。例句：Have you considered all the ramifications of your decision? （你有考慮過你的決定的所有可能後果嗎？）

watch list：名詞，觀察名單。例句：The animals are on a watch list of endangered species. （這些動物列入瀕危物種觀察名單。）

