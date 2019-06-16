《中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea, Finland to collaborate on 6G network - 南韓、芬蘭將在第6代行動通訊網路上合作

2019-06-16

◎茅毅

On June 9, Moon Jae-in and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto agreed that the two nations will cooperate to develop next-generation telecom technologies.

6月9日，（南韓總統）文在寅和芬蘭總統紹利．尼尼斯托同意，韓、芬兩國將合作發展下一代電信技術。

"Korea, which was the first country to commercialize 5G mobile services, and Finland which is spearheading 6G research are perfect partners," Moon added.

文在寅補充說，「韓國是第一個使第5代行動通訊技術商業化的國家，而芬蘭目前是（全球）第6代行動通訊技術的先驅，兩者是完美的（合作）夥伴」。

According to the MOU, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute（ETRI）and the University of Oulu in Finland will jointly run research and development projects for 6G. The university plans to invest $25.4 million for the world’s first R&D project for 6G over eight years from March 2018.

根據（國營）「韓國電子通信研究院」與芬蘭（公立）「奧盧大學」簽署的諒解備忘錄，該研究院及大學將共同運作6G的研究發展計畫。該大學計畫自2018年3月起，投注2540萬美元、為期8年，用於全球第一個6G研發計畫。

新聞辭典

commercialize：動詞，使…商業（品）化。例句：The museum hase been commercialized.（這間博物館已淪為商業化。）

spearhead：動詞；名詞，領導、帶頭、當先鋒（驅）；先鋒（部隊）、矛頭。例句：The troop spearheaded the attack.（這支部隊擔任進攻的先鋒。）

jointly：副詞，共同（有、用）地、聯合地。例句：They owned the shop jointly.（他們共同擁有這家店。）

