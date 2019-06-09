中英對照讀新聞》Gyeonggi Province going all out to prevent ASF entry 韓京畿道全力防阻非洲豬瘟入侵

2019-06-09

Gyeonggi Province, some of whose towns border North Korea, is endeavoring to guard against the possible influx of African swine fever as the animal epidemic recently broke out in the North.

隨著非洲豬瘟最近在北韓爆發，南韓京畿道一些和北韓接壤的城鎮，正努力防範該動物瘟疫的可能入侵。

Last week, the North reported the outbreak of the disease at a farm in its northern Jagang Province bordering China to the World Organization for Animal Health. "We’ve beefed up monitoring of three border towns － Gimpo, Paju and Yeoncheon," a provincial official said Monday.

上週，北韓向「世界動物衛生組織」通報，該疾病在其北部與中國毗鄰的慈江道發生。京畿道一名官員週一表示，「我們已加強對（本道）3個邊境城鎮—金浦市、坡州市及漣川郡（疫情）的監視」。

Chances are low the infection spreads via wild pigs（from the North）to the towns as a double row of barbed-wire fences are installed between the two Koreas, and yet infected carcasses may drift to the areas via the Imjin and Han rivers or the West Sea, the official said.

Although African swine fever is not harmful to people, its fatality rate is 100 percent to pigs, with no cure currently available.

由於兩韓邊界設有雙排的帶刺鐵絲圍籬，因此該傳染病透過（來自北韓的）山豬傳布到這3個城鎮的可能性低。然而，該官員指出，遭感染的（豬隻）屍體恐經由臨津江和漢江或西海（即黃海）漂流至這些城鎮的範圍。非洲豬瘟雖對人類無害，但對豬隻的致死率高達100%，目前仍無藥可治。

go all out：片語，竭盡全力、全力以赴。The party went all out to win the election.（該黨全力以赴爭取勝選。）

carcass：名詞，動物屍體（尤指大型動物）、（車、船、房屋、破舊物品的）骨架、殘骸。Vultures flew around in the sky waiting to pick at the rotting carcass.（禿鷹在天空盤旋，等著啄食逐漸腐爛的動物屍體。）

influx：名詞，匯集、湧進、注（流）入。The country is expecting an influx of several thousand refugees.（湧入該國的難民，預計會達幾千人。）

