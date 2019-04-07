中英對照讀新聞》2,700 elderly drivers return licenses under Seoul program-2700名高齡駕駛人按首爾市府獎勵方案繳回駕照

2019-04-07

◎茅毅

The Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled a plan, under which people aged 70 or older who return their licenses will receive a 100,000 won public transport card.

「首爾特別市」政府公布一項計畫，據此，繳回駕照的70歲（含）以上民眾，將獲得一張儲值10萬韓元的公共交通卡。

The program aims to reduce the increasing number of car accidents for which elderly people are responsible. As of March 21, 2,691 people had returned their licenses. According to the city government, 500 transport cards will be given to applicants in order of age, while 500 will be given by lottery among the elderly drivers who returned their licenses in advance.

該計畫旨在減少愈來愈多起肇事者為高齡人士的車禍。截至3月21日，已有2691人繳回駕照。首爾市政府表示，提供的500張公交卡，將按申請者的年齡大小發放。另外500張將由提前繳回駕照的高齡駕駛人，以抽獎方式發送。

The Busan Metropolitan Government also introduced the incentive system for older drivers who stop driving. Along with the transport card, it also offers discounts for a variety of services, ranging from hospitals, restaurants and clothing stores to opticians.

「釜山廣域市」政府也引進這種對放棄開車的高齡駕駛的獎勵制度。除了致贈公交卡，還提供從醫院、餐廳和服飾店到眼鏡行的種種服務優惠。

新聞辭典

in order of：片語，按照…的順序（先後）。The students lined up in order of height.（學生們按身高排隊。）

incentive：名詞、形容詞，鼓（獎）勵、激發（的）、動機。Bonus payments provide an incentive to work harder.（給予獎金會激勵人們更努力工作。）

optician：名詞，眼鏡（光學儀器製造）商、眼鏡銷售人員、配鏡師。The optician is examining her eyes and selling glasses.（該配鏡師正測量她的視力，並推銷眼鏡。）

