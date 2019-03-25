《中英對照讀新聞》Singapore named Asia’s most innovative intellectual property office 新加坡名列亞洲最具創新力的智慧財產局

2019-03-25

◎劉宜庭

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) has clinched the No. 2 spot for being the most innovative intellectual property office in the world, according to a recent study of the world’s most innovative IP offices.

新加坡智慧財產局（Ipos）奪得全球最具創新力智慧財產局的世界排名第二，根據一項針對全球最創新智財局的近期研究。

In a press release on Monday (March 4), Ipos said that Singapore was also Asia’s most innovative IP office. The Republic shared its runner up ranking with Chile and Spain, and was behind the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

新加坡智慧財產局在週一（3月4日）發布的新聞稿指出，新加坡也是亞洲最具創新力的智慧財產局。該國與智利、西班牙同列世界排名第二，僅次於歐洲聯盟智慧財產局。

The annual study is conducted by the trade publication World Trademark Review, and is now in its third edition. Singapore had ranked fifth in 2018, and second in 2017. The study comprised 50 countries and examined three areas: value-added propositions, online capabilities and public outreach efforts.

這項年度研究由貿易出版品《世界商標評論》執行，此為該研究的第三版。新加坡在2018年排名世界第五，2017年排名世界第二。該研究涵蓋50個國家，評量3大領域：加值策略、網路能力、公共宣傳效果。

In 2018, Singapore was also the most innovative country in Asia, and fifth most innovative among 126 nations in the world according to a Global Innovation Index report.

根據《全球創新指數報告》，新加坡2018年也是亞洲最具創新力的國家，並在126國之中排名世界第五。

新聞辭典

innovation：名詞，創新、革新。例句：Innovation, technology and digitalisation are now key drivers of global economic growth.（創新、技術和數位化是當前全球經濟成長的關鍵驅動力。）

intellectual property (IP)：名詞，智慧財產權、知識產權。例句：Enterprise value will increasingly be in intangible assets such as IP, data and know-how.（企業價值將日益體現於智慧財產權、數據和技能知識等無形資產當中。）

world：名詞，世界。例句：In April 2018, Ipos launched the FinTech Fast Track initiative for fintech businesses from anywhere in the world.（2018年4月，新加坡智慧財產局為全球金融科技產業推出「金融科技加速審查」措施。）

