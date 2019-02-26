中英對照讀新聞》Jeremy Lin says it ‘kind of sucks’ being only Asian-American in the NBA 林書豪表示，身為NBA裡唯一的亞裔美籍球員「有點糟糕」

2019-02-26

Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin hopes to one day see more Asian American players in the NBA.

「多倫多暴龍隊」後衛林書豪希望，有朝一日能在美國職業籃球組織「國家籃球協會」（NBA）裡，看到更多亞裔美籍球員。

In an interview, Lin was asked what it’s like to be the only Asian-American in the NBA. He told The Undefeated “At times it kind of sucks. At other times it’s amazing. Amazing because you get to challenge everyone’s viewpoints and perspectives.”

林書豪在一場訪談中，被問到身為NBA唯一亞裔美籍球員的感覺為何。他告訴「The Undefeated」網站：「有時候滿糟糕的。但一般來說很棒。很棒是因為你可以挑戰每個人的觀點及想法。」

He said " I’m rooting for so many more Asians to come in. Last year, when I was with Brooklyn and we had Ding [Yanyuhang] on the summer league team, I was like, ’Dude, please make the team. We’d have so much fun together. ”

林書豪表示：「我支持更多亞洲球員加入。去年，我還在布魯克林（籃網）打球時，我們的夏季聯賽隊伍裡有丁彥雨航（在NBA發展的新疆球員）。我說…老兄！請務必要入選球隊。我們聯手會很好玩。」

Lin became the first NBA player to come out of Harvard since Ed Smith in 1953-54. At the height of "Linsanity" during the 2011-12 season, New York Knicks games in Taiwan—where his family emigrated from—regularly generated 3 million viewers on television.

林書豪是1953至1954年的艾德．史密斯以來，首位哈佛大學畢業的NBA球員。在2011至2012年球季「林來瘋」高峰期，紐約尼克隊的賽事在台灣—他的家人從當地移民而來—固定有300萬人次收看。

新聞辭典

root for：動詞片語，支持，支援。例句：Which team do you root for in the Super Bowl?（你支持超級盃哪支球隊？）

dude：名詞（口語），老兄，兄弟，哥們。例句：Hey Dude, what’s up?（嘿！老兄，最近如何啊？）

make the team：動詞片語，獲選進入體育隊伍。例句：The coach said I was too scrawny to make the team.（教練說，我太瘦弱了，無法加入球隊。）

