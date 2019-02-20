中英對照讀新聞》Nuns ’sex slaves’ scandal fresh blow to Catholic church 修女「性奴」醜聞讓天主教會蒙受新打擊

2019-02-20

◎魏國金

Pope Francis’s public admission that priests have used nuns as "sexual slaves" － and may still be doing so － marks a new chapter in the abuse crisis rocking the Catholic church.

天主教教宗方濟各公開承認神父將修女待為「性奴」之舉—而且或許現在仍然如此—在動搖天主教會的性虐危機上，標示出一頁新章。

"It is the first time that the pope, but also the church as an institution, has publicly admitted this abuse is taking place, and that’s hugely important," Lucetta Scaraffia, editor of the Vatican’s women’s magazine, told AFP.

「這是教宗，也是做為機構的教會，首次公開承認這樣的虐待發生，這極為重要。」梵蒂岡的女性雜誌編輯絲卡拉菲亞告訴法新社。

The pontiff said Catholic priests and bishops had been sexually abusing nuns, and that his predecessor Benedict XVI had had "the courage" to dissolve a religious order of women because of "sexual slavery on the part of priests and the founder".

教宗指出，一直有天主教神父與主教性侵修女的事，而他的前任教宗本篤十六世有「勇氣」解散一個女修會，因為「神父與創辦人涉及性奴役」。

Francis said the Church has "suspended several clerics" and the Vatican has been "working （on the issue） for a long time."

方濟各說，教會已將「一些神職人員停職」，而且梵蒂岡「著手處理（該議題）已有一段長時間」。

新聞辭典

take place：片語，發生、舉行。例句：The meeting takes place on Thursday.（該會議在週四舉行。）

dissolve：動詞，解散、解除。例句：They dissolved their partnership.（他們解除了合夥關係。）

on the part of：片語，就…而言、由…所做的。例句：It was the lapse on the part of my sister.（這是我的姊妹出的差錯。）

