中英對照讀新聞》Death of Jon Stewart’s dog prompts flood of donations to animal shelter 喬恩．史都華的愛犬之死引發大量捐款湧入動物收容所

美國脫口秀名嘴喬恩．史都華淚別愛犬引發民眾大量捐款。圖為喬恩．史都華2015年與工作人員一同登台領取黃金時段艾美獎。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/04/26 05:30

◎張沛元

Jon Stewart’s tearful farewell to his dog, Dipper, on The Daily Show Monday quickly had the New York City animal shelter the pup came from inundated with donations. Five days later, the money is still rolling in.

（美國電視脫口秀主持人）喬恩．史都華週一在《每日秀》節目上淚別愛犬「迪普」，迅速讓「迪普」出身的那家紐約市的動物收容所收到大量捐款。5天後，捐款仍源源不絕。

"We’re just shy of $50,000," Tiffany Lacey, Animal Haven’s executive director, told CBS News on Friday.

「我們（收到的捐款）逼近5萬美元」，動物收容所「動物天堂」的執行長蒂芬妮．雷西週五告訴哥倫比亞廣播公司新聞。

"This is in memory of Dipper, so the donations will be used for the dogs," notably vet care, training, food and treats, Lacey added.

雷西還說：「這（大量湧入的捐款）是緬懷『迪普』，所以捐款將用於狗的身上，」特別是看獸醫、接受訓練、採買狗食與零嘴。

The no-kill shelter, which is in Manhattan, has an operating budget of about $3 million and houses about 100 dogs and cats.

這家位於（紐約市）曼哈頓、主張不撲殺的動物收容所的營運預算約有300萬美元，目前收容約100隻犬貓。

新聞辭典

roll in：片語，紛至沓來，大量湧入，滾滾而來。例句：Donations from around the world were still rolling in two months after a massive earthquake struck the island.（該島遭大地震侵襲後2個月，海外捐款仍源源不絕。）

shy of something：慣用語，少了…，就差…。例句：She passed away one days shy of her 100th birthday.（她過世時差1天就要過百歲生日。）

