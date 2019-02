《中英對照讀新聞》Seoul to shut down all dog slaughterhouses — 首爾將關閉所有犬隻屠宰場

2019-02-17

◎茅毅

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said, Saturday, the city government will shut down all dog butcheries in the capital. Some Koreans have traditionally eaten dog meat in the summer.

首爾市長朴元淳週六表示,市政府將使這座首都市區內所有的犬隻屠宰業停工。南韓人一向有在夏季吃狗肉的傳統。

"In the past, we had several dog butcher shops in Cheongnyangni, but I closed almost all of them down through various measures," Park said. "Currently, one or two dog slaughterhouses remain. I cannot force them to go out of business, so I will put pressure on them to move."

朴元淳指出,「過去,我們在(東大門區)清涼里洞有幾家狗肉店,但我藉由種種措施,幾乎把這些店全部關閉」、「目前還剩1或2家狗隻屠宰場,我無法勒令它們停業,所以我將施壓它們遷走。」

Of five shops selling dog meat in Gyeongdong Market in Jegi-dong ― the main market for the trade in the capital ― three only sold meat while two also slaughtered dogs on the premises. "Every year, 8,500 dogs are abandoned in Seoul and a quarter of them are euthanized because they are not adopted," Park also said.

(東大門區)祭基洞「京東市場」為首爾主要的狗肉交易市場,該市場5家做狗肉生意的店家中,3家只賣狗肉,另外2家也在店裡屠宰犬隻。朴元淳還提到,「每年達8500隻狗在首爾遭遺棄,由於沒人領養,其中4分之1被安樂死。」

新聞辭典

slaughter:本文作動詞,屠宰、宰殺、殺戮。People were slaughtered in the war.(人們在戰爭中遭屠殺。)

euthanize:動詞,對…實施安樂死。Animal shelters would euthanize unwanted pets.(動物收容所會對遭人遺棄的寵物實施安樂死。)

premises:名詞,房屋建築及其附屬場地(所)。There is no smoking anywhere on school premises.(校區內全面禁菸。)

還想看更多新聞嗎?歡迎下載自由時報APP,現在看新聞還能抽獎,共7萬個中獎機會等著你:

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法: https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/