《中英對照讀新聞》Seoul to shut down all dog slaughterhouses — 首爾將關閉所有犬隻屠宰場

2019-02-17

◎茅毅

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said, Saturday, the city government will shut down all dog butcheries in the capital. Some Koreans have traditionally eaten dog meat in the summer.

首爾市長朴元淳週六表示，市政府將使這座首都市區內所有的犬隻屠宰業停工。南韓人一向有在夏季吃狗肉的傳統。

"In the past, we had several dog butcher shops in Cheongnyangni, but I closed almost all of them down through various measures," Park said. "Currently, one or two dog slaughterhouses remain. I cannot force them to go out of business, so I will put pressure on them to move."

朴元淳指出，「過去，我們在（東大門區）清涼里洞有幾家狗肉店，但我藉由種種措施，幾乎把這些店全部關閉」、「目前還剩1或2家狗隻屠宰場，我無法勒令它們停業，所以我將施壓它們遷走。」

Of five shops selling dog meat in Gyeongdong Market in Jegi-dong ― the main market for the trade in the capital ― three only sold meat while two also slaughtered dogs on the premises. "Every year, 8,500 dogs are abandoned in Seoul and a quarter of them are euthanized because they are not adopted," Park also said.

（東大門區）祭基洞「京東市場」為首爾主要的狗肉交易市場，該市場5家做狗肉生意的店家中，3家只賣狗肉，另外2家也在店裡屠宰犬隻。朴元淳還提到，「每年達8500隻狗在首爾遭遺棄，由於沒人領養，其中4分之1被安樂死。」

新聞辭典

slaughter：本文作動詞，屠宰、宰殺、殺戮。People were slaughtered in the war.（人們在戰爭中遭屠殺。）

euthanize：動詞，對…實施安樂死。Animal shelters would euthanize unwanted pets.（動物收容所會對遭人遺棄的寵物實施安樂死。）

premises：名詞，房屋建築及其附屬場地（所）。There is no smoking anywhere on school premises.（校區內全面禁菸。）

