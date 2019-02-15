《中英對照讀新聞》Author Murakami：Joy of writing is to start not knowing end－作家村上春樹：寫作的樂趣在於初下筆時不知道結局

2019-02-15

◎張沛元

Best-selling Japanese author Haruki Murakami says he enjoys writing novels because he doesn’t know how they’ll end up.

日本暢銷作家村上春樹說，他享受寫小說的樂趣，因為他也不知道小說會如何完結。

Murakami, hosting a special radio show on Sunday, said he starts writing without deciding how the story should end. Ideas pop up as he writes and he goes with the flow while the stories take shape.

週日主持一個廣播特別節目的村上說，他開始寫書時不會預設結局。構想會在他書寫時乍現，他便隨著故事逐漸成形就這麼順勢寫下去。

"It’s no fun writing a story if I already know how it’s going to end," Murakami said. "Because the very person who is writing doesn’t know what happens, I think readers would also share the anticipation and enjoy the thrill while reading."

「我寫小說時要是早就知道結局就不好玩了，」村上說。「因為就連寫小說的作者本人都不知道（故事）會如何發展，我覺得讀者在閱讀時也能分享（作者的）期待與享受驚悚刺激。」

During Sunday’s show, Murakami played a selection of cover versions from jazz and pop. He opened the show paying tribute to Aretha Franklin, playing her version of Frank Sinatra’s "My Way," which he only played partially in his earlier show, a week before she died.

村上在週日節目中播放他精選的一系列翻唱版的爵士樂與流行樂。他在節目一開始向（已故的美國靈魂樂女歌手）艾瑞莎．佛蘭克林致敬，播放她翻唱法蘭克．辛納屈的「我的道路」。他在艾瑞莎過世前一週的稍早節目中，曾只播出這首翻唱曲的片段。

《新聞辭典》

go with the flow：隨波逐流，順勢而為。

take shape：成形。例句：Our ideas are beginning to take shape.（我們的想法開始成形。）

pay tribute：讚賞，致敬。例句：The city paid tribute to the police officers who died in the gunfight with gang members.（該市向在與幫派份子的槍戰中殉職的員警們致敬。）

