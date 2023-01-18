為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    直升機墜毀基輔郊區 烏克蘭內政部長在內等16人罹難

    烏克蘭一架直升機18日墜毀於基輔郊區，造成大片火海。（圖翻攝自推特）

    

    2023/01/18 16:51

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕綜合《路透》、《CNN》報導，烏俄戰爭已持續近11個月，今天（18日）烏克蘭驚傳一架直升機墜毀於首都基輔郊外的羅伐利市（Brovary），爆炸引發大片火海，墜機地點附近的住宅大樓和幼兒園皆受波及。據悉，此次失事事故導致至少16人身亡，包括烏國內政部長。

    烏克蘭一架直升機18日墜毀於基輔郊區，造成大片火海。（圖翻攝自推特）

    

