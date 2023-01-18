直升機墜毀基輔郊區 烏克蘭內政部長在內等16人罹難

2023/01/18 16:51

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕綜合《路透》、《CNN》報導，烏俄戰爭已持續近11個月，今天（18日）烏克蘭驚傳一架直升機墜毀於首都基輔郊外的羅伐利市（Brovary），爆炸引發大片火海，墜機地點附近的住宅大樓和幼兒園皆受波及。據悉，此次失事事故導致至少16人身亡，包括烏國內政部長。

What a tragedy! A helicopter crashed into the kindergarten in Brovary near Kyiv. Reportedly, 3 people are dead and 5 are injured pic.twitter.com/dXlnuRkP9O

Footage of a fire appeared after a helicopter fell from a height in #Brovary - a terrifying scale of the spread of fire is visible

Footage of the consequences of a helicopter crash in the #Kyiv region appeared. pic.twitter.com/xsoHN9hcF0