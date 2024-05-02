為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Singapore’s clandestine cats can soon legally call the city-state home 在新加坡偷偷生存的貓咪 很快就能在這個城邦國家合法居住

新加坡公民桑妮的布偶貓終於可以在公屋合法居住。（路透檔案照）

新加坡公民桑妮的布偶貓終於可以在公屋合法居住。（路透檔案照）

2024/05/02 05:30

◎孫宇青

Sunny prides herself on being a law-abiding Singaporean citizen, but for the last three years, she’s been hiding a feline fugitive called Mooncake.

桑妮為自己是1名守法的新加坡公民而自豪，但在過去3年裡，她一直藏匿1隻名叫「月餅」的逃亡貓。

The fluffy ragdoll lives with Sunny in defiance of a 34-year-old law banning cats in the government-built apartments that house the vast majority of Singaporeans.

這隻毛茸茸的布偶貓與桑妮住在一起，違反1項已有34年歷史的法律，該法律禁止貓進入政府建造的公寓，而絕大多數新加坡人都住在政府建造的公寓。

Luckily for Mooncake, Singapore plans to scrap the ban later this year, freeing Sunny from the threat of a S$4,000 fine or her pet’s potential eviction.

對「月餅」來說，幸運的是，新加坡計畫在今年稍後廢除這項禁令，讓桑妮免受4000新幣罰款，或她的寵物可能被驅逐的威脅。

"Cats are so much quieter than dogs. If they allow dogs, I don’t understand why not cats," said 30-year-old Sunny.

30歲的桑妮說：「貓比狗安靜多了。如果政府允許養狗，我不懂為何不能養貓。」

Authorities rarely enforce the ban, which only applies to the high-rise Housing and Development Board (HDB) apartment blocks where 80% of 3.6 million Singaporeans live, and it has long been flouted by countless cat lovers.（Reuters）

當局很少執行這項禁令，該禁令只適用於新加坡建屋發展局規劃的高層公寓大樓；360萬名新加坡人中，有80％居住在這類公寓大樓，無數愛貓人士長期以來一直蔑視這項禁令。（路透）

新聞辭典

fugitive：名詞，逃犯、難民。例句：Countless fugitives are fleeing from the tsunami-torn town.（無數難民正逃離被海嘯蹂躪的小鎮。）

flout：動詞，蔑視、無視、違背。例句：Many drivers and motorcyclists flout the law by not using the turn signal.（很多駕駛和騎士無視法律，不打方向燈。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播