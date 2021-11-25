哈瓦那症候群爆不停 FBI列為優先處理事件

FBI將哈瓦那症候群列為優先處理事項。（法新社）

2021/11/25 14:11

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕近年不時傳出有美國外交人員出現所謂的「哈瓦那症候群」，患者會出現頭暈、頭痛、疲勞、噁心想吐、焦慮、認知困難與記憶喪失等症狀，但至今仍無法找出確切成因。對此，美國聯邦調查局（FBI）當地時間週三表示，處理哈瓦那症候群是他們的優先事項。

《路透》報導，FBI指出，「異常健康事件」，意即哈瓦那症候群，將是他們優先處理的項目之一，官方也會持續調查成因以及保護人員的方法。哈瓦那症候群首例發生於2016年駐古巴官員身上，目前約有200名美國外交官或其家屬認為曾出現相關症狀。

請繼續往下閱讀...

FBI聲明表示，「這類異常健康事件是FBI的首要處理項目，因為沒有比保護整個聯邦政府員工、同事的健康和福祉更重要的事情。」FBI提到，他們將持續與情報社群合作，找出造成哈瓦那症候群的原因，藉此判斷要如何保護人員。

今年美國3位政府高層，副總統賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）、國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）及中央情報局長伯恩斯（Bill Burns）出訪期間，皆傳出人員出現哈瓦那症候群的案例，引發美方高度重視。

It added that it would keep working with the intelligence community to "identify the cause of these incidents and determine how we can best protect our personnel."

Sufferers and lawmakers have complained that U.S. agencies have not taken the illness seriously enough.

"The FBI takes all U.S. government personnel who report symptoms seriously," the FBI statement said, adding it had messaged its staff on how to respond if they experience an incident, and where they can receive medical treatment.

Lawyer Mark Zaid, who represents Havana Syndrome victims, said historically the FBI had "been less than helpful, particularly by claiming victims are suffering psychosomatic symptoms even though they never interviewed the individuals. ... I suspect that is about to change."

To lead an agency task force on Havana Syndrome, CIA Director William Burns recently chose a career undercover spy who participated in the search that led to the killing of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

A CIA spokesperson said: "Director Burns made it a top priority to ensure officers get the care they need and that we get to the bottom of this. We’ve strengthened efforts to determine the origins of these incidents, including assembling a targeting team of our very best experts - bringing an intensity and expertise to this issue akin to our efforts to find Bin Laden."

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that during a recent visit to Moscow, Burns stressed to leaders of Russian spy agencies that it would be "beyond the pale" for foreign intelligence agencies to cause brain injury and other ailments to U.S. personnel and family members.

A U.S. government source said agencies do not currently have a solid view of the syndrome's cause.

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法