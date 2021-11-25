為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    哈瓦那症候群爆不停 FBI列為優先處理事件

    FBI將哈瓦那症候群列為優先處理事項。（法新社）

    FBI將哈瓦那症候群列為優先處理事項。（法新社）

    2021/11/25 14:11

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕近年不時傳出有美國外交人員出現所謂的「哈瓦那症候群」，患者會出現頭暈、頭痛、疲勞、噁心想吐、焦慮、認知困難與記憶喪失等症狀，但至今仍無法找出確切成因。對此，美國聯邦調查局（FBI）當地時間週三表示，處理哈瓦那症候群是他們的優先事項。

    《路透》報導，FBI指出，「異常健康事件」，意即哈瓦那症候群，將是他們優先處理的項目之一，官方也會持續調查成因以及保護人員的方法。哈瓦那症候群首例發生於2016年駐古巴官員身上，目前約有200名美國外交官或其家屬認為曾出現相關症狀。

    FBI聲明表示，「這類異常健康事件是FBI的首要處理項目，因為沒有比保護整個聯邦政府員工、同事的健康和福祉更重要的事情。」FBI提到，他們將持續與情報社群合作，找出造成哈瓦那症候群的原因，藉此判斷要如何保護人員。

    今年美國3位政府高層，副總統賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）、國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）及中央情報局長伯恩斯（Bill Burns）出訪期間，皆傳出人員出現哈瓦那症候群的案例，引發美方高度重視。

    It added that it would keep working with the intelligence community to "identify the cause of these incidents and determine how we can best protect our personnel."

    Sufferers and lawmakers have complained that U.S. agencies have not taken the illness seriously enough.

    "The FBI takes all U.S. government personnel who report symptoms seriously," the FBI statement said, adding it had messaged its staff on how to respond if they experience an incident, and where they can receive medical treatment.

    Lawyer Mark Zaid, who represents Havana Syndrome victims, said historically the FBI had "been less than helpful, particularly by claiming victims are suffering psychosomatic symptoms even though they never interviewed the individuals. ... I suspect that is about to change."

    To lead an agency task force on Havana Syndrome, CIA Director William Burns recently chose a career undercover spy who participated in the search that led to the killing of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

    A CIA spokesperson said: "Director Burns made it a top priority to ensure officers get the care they need and that we get to the bottom of this. We’ve strengthened efforts to determine the origins of these incidents, including assembling a targeting team of our very best experts - bringing an intensity and expertise to this issue akin to our efforts to find Bin Laden."

    The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that during a recent visit to Moscow, Burns stressed to leaders of Russian spy agencies that it would be "beyond the pale" for foreign intelligence agencies to cause brain injury and other ailments to U.S. personnel and family members.

    A U.S. government source said agencies do not currently have a solid view of the syndrome's cause.

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    「哈瓦那症候群」 遠離巨量聲波傷害
    2021/10/24 05:30

    「哈瓦那症候群」 遠離巨量聲波傷害
    布林肯下週到訪 美駐哥倫比亞使館人員傳哈瓦那症候群
    2021/10/13 13:57

    布林肯下週到訪 美駐哥倫比亞使館人員傳哈瓦那症候群

    不健康年數創高 元大壽︰超前部署長照險
    美駐柏林大使館人員疑遭聲波攻擊 德警展開調查
    2021/10/09 10:34

    美駐柏林大使館人員疑遭聲波攻擊 德警展開調查
    處理哈瓦那症候群事件不力 傳美CIA維也納站長被撤換
    2021/09/24 13:38

    處理哈瓦那症候群事件不力 傳美CIA維也納站長被撤換

    豪華性能車新焦點！Q50 300GT魅力無限
    「沒有人是安全的」 CIA局長團隊也傳哈瓦那症候群
    2021/09/21 09:41

    「沒有人是安全的」 CIA局長團隊也傳哈瓦那症候群
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播