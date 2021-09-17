為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    SpaceX升空首曝情況曬美圖！ 成員報平安：一切都很好

    太空成員用太空船上大型觀景圓頂向外欣賞風景。（圖擷取自Twitter@inspiration4x）

    2021/09/17 16:31

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕人類史上首次由全素人太空人組成的團隊，於台灣時間16日上午搭乘美國太空探索科技公司（SpaceX）火箭成功升空，寫下航太史新頁。而在升空後的幾個小時，今日在社群平台首曝近況，表示組員「健康、開心，舒適地休息中」。

    美國電商公司Shift4 Payments執行長艾薩克曼（Jared Isaacman）今日在推特表示，「剛剛和Inspiration4x的成員交談，一切都很好」

    而馬斯克（Elon Musk）創辦的SpaceX在推特上也更新太空船上成員的狀態，「船員都健康、開心，舒適地休息中。他們繞行地球5圈半，完成了第一輪科學研究，享用了2頓餐點，就上床睡覺了」。

    SpaceX並指出，4人在今天醒來後，將能首度在距離地球表面超過590公里的高度，利用太空船大型圓頂向外觀景。

    此次開創性任務「Inspiration4」，是由美國電商公司Shift4 Payments執行長艾薩克曼（Jared Isaacman），帶領3名太空素人搭乘SpaceX的太空船「天龍號」從佛羅里達州卡納維爾角（Cape Canaveral）升空，進行為期3天的旅程。

