美國球迷在巫師主場挺香港 挺港、維吾爾標語都被沒收

2019-10-10 10:17

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕NBA因休士頓火箭隊總管莫雷（Daryl Morey）在推特力挺香港，使得中國目前全面中止與NBA合作，而中國CBA廣州龍獅今在NBA季前熱身賽對上華盛頓巫師，就有球迷身穿挺港T恤，手舉挺港標語，不過在開賽前就遭到沒收。另外則有球迷在開賽前準備唱中國國歌時大喊「Free Hong Kong」，隨即引發警衛關切。

這群美國球迷當時坐在場邊時，身穿寫著「Free Hong Kong 」、「光復香港 時代革命」等字樣的黑色T恤，並舉著「Free Hong Kong」標語，正當進行到開賽前唱美國國歌的階段時，現場工作人員到場將其「Free Hong Kong 」標語沒收。不過這些球迷另外則是在中國表演團表演時，手舉「Google Uyghurs」（Google 維吾爾）標語，最後同樣是被工作人員沒收。

另外則有球迷利用在開場演唱中國國歌結束後的靜默時間，在二樓看台大喊「Free Hong Kong 」，隨即遭到警衛關切，而該球迷則將標語收起，自己走出場外。CBA廣州龍獅昨對上費城76人時，同樣有球迷高舉挺港標語，並高喊「香港自由」，事後遭保全驅逐出場，然而費城別名「自由之城」，許多民眾看到球團驅逐舉動後，紛紛痛批球團此舉已踐踏自由精神。

At the end of the Chinese national anthem and during the silence before the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, a protestor screams “Free Hong Kong!” while holding a sign. He walks out of the arena peacefully, followed by an usher. pic.twitter.com/H9JrZHb9FO