圖輯》聖母院大火燒斷尖塔、玫瑰花窗全毀 法國人垂淚

2019-04-16 08:46

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕有850年歷史的巴黎聖母院於當地時間15日下午燃起熊熊大火，大教堂屋頂在烈焰焚燒下崩塌，包含尖塔建物及知名的玫瑰花窗均遭燒毀，雖然在救難人員努力下成功阻止火勢蔓延，主體建築及兩座塔樓結構得以保全，但大批法國民眾眼見鍾愛的法國象徵陷入火海，紛紛為之心痛落淚。

法國巴黎聖母院（Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris）於15日傍晚發生嚴重大火，火勢迅速蔓延，無情吞噬大教堂的屋頂，濃煙彌漫巴黎上空，當局獲悉後立刻出動400名消防隊員前往灌救，但因火勢強烈，一開始難以直接接近主要火源，救災行動一度受阻，所幸在歷經4個多小時的搶救下，成功控制火勢，阻止火勢蔓延到北鐘樓，聖母院的整體結構得以保存。

雖然聖母院內的鎮館聖物包含「耶穌荊棘冠」與「聖路易祭袍」均被即時救出，但包含聖母院的尖塔與屋頂結構均被大火燒垮、崩毀，知名的玫瑰花窗也被燒毀，大批法國民眾聚集在現場周圍張望，默默禱告、垂淚，甚至有人當場下跪祈禱，巴黎周邊的許多教堂也敲鐘致意，希望能幫助聖母院度過難關。

外媒消息指出，近期聖母院仍在持續整修，有部分區域搭起鷹架，但針對起火原因，當地消防隊僅表示可能與修繕工程有關，但確切原因仍有待進一步調查。

