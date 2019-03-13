奈及利亞樓房倒塌 至少100人受困

奈及利亞有1棟3層樓建築物倒塌，有至少100人受困。（圖擷自@NISCN_Nigeria 推特）

2019-03-13 20:45

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕奈及利亞的拉哥斯市稍早傳出重大意外，1棟有著小學3層樓建築物突然倒塌，粗估有至少100人受困其中，包含許多名小學學童。

綜合外媒報導，位於拉哥斯市（Lagos）的伊塔法吉（ Itafaji ）的3層樓建築突然倒塌，有許多民眾與小學學童受困，國家緊急事務管理局西南地區發言人Ibrahim Farinloy表示，目前尚無有任何傷亡的消息，救難人員已經爬入倒塌的建築物中搜救。

當地媒體指出在奈及利亞，因為建築材料常常不符合標準與政府法規執行不力，建築物突然倒塌並不罕見，2016年奈及利亞南部1所教堂突然倒塌，造成100多人死亡。

