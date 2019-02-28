有膽就停！ 車停消防栓 加州消防局霸氣公布悽慘後果

2019-02-28 19:18

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕發生火災時，如果因為人為因素而延誤救災，是很可怕的事情，尤其是抵達火場時發現消防栓被車輛擋住，美國的一間消防局便在推特分享幾張照片，告訴大家擋住消防栓會有什麼後果。

美國加樂福尼亞州（California）的安那翰（Anaheim）消防局本周三（27日）在推特貼出了幾張照片，指出將汽車停在消防栓會遭到什麼後果，遊照片中可見，消防員不得不將車窗敲破，以讓消防水管可以通暢的連接消防栓。

消防局並解釋，滅火時，水帶應保持便於移動且順暢的狀態，因此無法繞過車與從車底穿過，違規的車主將會遭到拖吊與開罰，並嚴重影響救災，呼籲不要因貪圖方便而影響社會安全。

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR