    首頁 > 政治

    高金素梅被搜索 李鴻源：很久沒聯絡了

    2026/02/10 10:40 記者劉宛琳／台北報導
    國民黨副主席蕭旭岑（左）、國家政策研究基金會副董事長李鴻源（右）10日舉行「國共兩黨智庫論壇成果」記者會，說明此行參訪成果。（記者廖振輝攝）

    國民黨副主席蕭旭岑（左）、國家政策研究基金會副董事長李鴻源（右）10日舉行「國共兩黨智庫論壇成果」記者會，說明此行參訪成果。（記者廖振輝攝）

    無黨籍立委高金素梅清晨住家遭北檢搜索，隨後國會辦公室也被搜索。過去與高金素梅熟識的前內政部長、現任國民黨智庫副董李鴻源今天出席「國共兩黨智庫論壇成果」記者會，被問及是否有關心高金素梅，他表示：「對不起，我們很久沒聯絡了」。

    李鴻源在台北縣副縣長任內認識高金素梅，兩人緋聞盛傳多年，還曾被目擊同遊北京，上陽明山泡溫泉。

    國家政策研究基金會副董事長李鴻源。（記者廖振輝攝）

    國家政策研究基金會副董事長李鴻源。（記者廖振輝攝）

