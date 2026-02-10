高金素梅被搜索 李鴻源：很久沒聯絡了

無黨籍立委高金素梅清晨住家遭北檢搜索，隨後國會辦公室也被搜索。過去與高金素梅熟識的前內政部長、現任國民黨智庫副董李鴻源今天出席「國共兩黨智庫論壇成果」記者會，被問及是否有關心高金素梅，他表示：「對不起，我們很久沒聯絡了」。李鴻源在台北縣副縣長任內認識高金素梅，兩人緋聞盛傳多年，還曾被目擊同遊北京，上陽明山泡溫泉。 // 創物件 var tvPlayer = new VideoAPI_LiTV(); // 設定自動播放 tvPlayer.setAutoplay(true); //不自動播放 tvPlayer.setDelay(0); // 設定延遲 tvPlayer.setAllowFullscreen(true); tvPlayer.setType('web'); // tvPlayer.setControls(1); litv 無法操作顯示控制項 tvPlayer.pushVideoIdByClassName('TVPlayer', tvPlayer); setTimeout(function (){ tvPlayer.loadAPIScript('cache_video_js_LiTV'); },3000)