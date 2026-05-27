《TAIPEI TIMES》 Pair of anglers to be fined for eating fish from 228 park

Two men surnamed Chiang and Chen pose with an alligator gar they caught in Taipei’s 228 Peace Memorial Park in an undated photograph. Photo from the National Cheng Kung University fishing club Facebook

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Two anglers who caught an alligator gar in Taipei’s 228 Peace Memorial Park, ate it and then posted about it online are to be fined, the Taipei City Government said yesterday.

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The incident came to light after the National Cheng Kung University （NCKU） fishing club posted a photograph of the two men holding a 1m-long fish identified as an alligator gar.

The post, which tagged accounts appearing to belong to the two men, surnamed Chiang （姜） and Chen （陳）, said the fish was invasive, and that by removing it they were doing their part to “help native species.”

It also contained a video of the two men filleting the alligator gar in a restaurant kitchen and then displaying several dishes apparently prepared with the fish.

However, the post drew a torrent of angry responses, with several users writing that fishing at the park is illegal, and that the fish was well-known to park visitors, having been there for more than 20 years.

On Monday, the club’s administrator removed the post and issued an apology, saying that the post’s authors had accessed the account and published the post without the club’s permission.

The apology said that neither of the two men was a current member of the fishing club, as Chiang had no connection with NCKU and Chen had already graduated.

The administrator added that they had spoken to Chen and he was “very sorry” for his poor judgement.

The Taipei Park and Streetlights Office said the men would be fined NT$3,600 each for illegal fishing.

Native to the southern US and Mexico, alligator gars are one of the world’s oldest surviving fish species, and can grow to more than 2m and weigh more than 45kg.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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