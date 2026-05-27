《TAIPEI TIMES》 New Taipei orders Ma’s foundation to provide info

The entrance to New Taipei City Hall is pictured yesterday. Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times

By Lai Hsiao-tung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ma Ying-jeou Foundation has been notified that it should provide the New Taipei City Government with data and documents regarding its finances in an ongoing investigation on alleged off-the-books NT$1 million （US$31,795） donation, the New Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs said yesterday.

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In March, the foundation’s board of directors authorized an investigation into alleged financial misconduct by former foundation CEO Hsiao Hsu-tsen （蕭旭岑） and former deputy CEO Wang Kuang-tzu （王光慈）.

Since the foundation’s registered address is in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District （淡水）, it must report all accounting, financial and donation income and expenses to the department periodically, as it is the oversight authority.

If the donation was made to the foundation, by law it must be listed in the foundation’s financial reports, or it could be in contravention of the Foundation Act （財團法人法）, an anonymous source said.

The foundation may be asked to remedy its mistakes or provide more up-to-date information within a grace period, after which it could be fined, the source said.

Should the incident be severe, the people involved would be reported to the police or the case would be brought up with the district prosecutors’ office, they said.

If the donation was made to former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九）, whether the amount is large enough to be subject to gift tax would be scrutinized, the source said.

Former National Security Council director-general King Pu-tsung （金溥聰） said that Hsiao allegedly received NT$1 million in donations from Xiamen Taiwan Businessmen Association chairman Han Ying-huan （韓螢煥） in 2023, but the association did not register the transaction.

King also claimed that Wang handed out NT$1.46 million in end-of-year bonuses that were not registered on accounts at the foundation’s end-of-year event on Feb. 10.

Wang said that the donor had not wished their donation to be recorded, and that it was made to Ma, not to the foundation.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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