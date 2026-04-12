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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry welcomes S Korea’s changes to e-arrival system

    2026/04/12 03:00
    Travelers are pictured at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Aug. 14 last year. Photo: Bloomberg

    Travelers are pictured at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Aug. 14 last year. Photo: Bloomberg

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    South Korea has adjusted its electronic arrival card system to no longer list Taiwan as a part of China, a move that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said would help facilitate exchanges between the two sides.

    South Korea previously listed “Taiwan” as “Taiwan （China）” in the drop-down menus of its online arrival card system, where people had to fill out where they came from and their next destination.

    The ministry had requested South Korea make a revision and said it would change South Korea’s name on Taiwan’s online immigration system from “Republic of Korea” to “Korea （South）,” should the issue not be addressed by the end of last month.

    Taiwan had postponed the retaliatory move following reports that the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs planned to remove the “previous departure place” and “next destination” fields from its e-arrival system.

    Those changes came into effect on Friday.

    The ministry said it noticed South Korea had removed the two fields from its system, saying: “We respect the system adjustments introduced by the Korean side to facilitate travelers and streamline entry procedures, and look forward to further deepening bilateral relations on the existing foundation.”

    Yonhap News Agency previously cited a South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs official as saying that the change was aimed at simplifying entry procedures for all inbound travelers and aligning the digital form with the paper version, which did not have the “previous departure place” and “next destination” fields.

    The move was technical and administrative in nature, and part of efforts to facilitate practical, non-official exchanges, rather than a response to any deadline set by Taiwan, the official said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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