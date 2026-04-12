《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-general backs US arms sales

Retired US general Charles Flynn gestures in an interview in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Wei-li, Taipei Times

TAIPEI INTERVIEW: China has no say in the Taiwan-US relationship, particularly regarding proven military hardware, software and capabilities, Charles Flynn said

By Fang Wei-li / Staff reporter

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US arms sales to Taiwan are entirely a matter between the two sides and have no connection whatsoever to any actions China might take, retired US general Charles Flynn told reporters in Taipei yesterday in response to speculation about what China might say in a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun （鄭麗文） met with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） in Beijing.

Critics said that while speaking with Trump, Xi might use the meeting with Cheng as leverage regarding US arms sales to Taiwan.

Taiwan and the US have a long-standing relationship, with arms sales spanning decades, Flynn said, adding that they are expected to continue.

China has no say in Taiwan-US relations, particularly regarding proven military hardware, software and capabilities, he said.

China’s military expansion and modernization over the past decade, as well as advances in capability and training, began showing fruit from 2014 to 2016, he said.

China’s actions over the past two decades have been gradual, insidious and irresponsible, he said, adding that it has sought to shift the balance of power through coercion, lawfare and information warfare — activities that have contributed to an increasingly dangerous trajectory.

With two regional conflicts ongoing in Europe and the Middle East, the world “least needs another regional war here,” Flynn said, adding that such a scenario could risk escalation into a global conflict.

“Evil exists in this world, and it cannot be appeased — it must be defeated,” he said in response to questions over whether Taiwan should avoid provoking China by increasing military budgets.

It is better to be prepared for when threats emerge than to be caught unready, he added.

There should be no doubt about the reach and lethality of the US military, he said, referencing US operations such as “Inherent Resolve” — an ongoing operation targeting the Islamic State group — and last year’s “Midnight Hammer” and February’s “Epic Fury” operations targeting Iran.

As for Taiwan’s continued exclusion from international joint military exercises, Flynn said countries should overcome policy constraints and explore creative ways to facilitate Taiwan’s participation in overseas training, or bring regional partners and allies to Taiwan for joint exercises.

China participates in Thailand’s yearly multinational “Cobra Gold” exercises, at which about 25 Chinese troops take part in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief drills, he said.

With careful planning and a creative approach, there should be practical ways to include Taiwan in cooperative training arrangements, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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