《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan Taoyuan ranks 24th best airport

People wait for their luggage at a baggage carousel at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

TAIWAN RECOGNITION: Starlux Airlines placed fifth in Airline Ratings’ best airlines list, the highest achievement by a local airline, and topped the in-flight catering category

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

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Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s overall ranking surged from 43rd place last year to 24th place this year, Skytrax’s global airport ranking released on Wednesday showed.

Taoyuan airport also won the top award as the World’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery for the second time.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp chairman Yang Wei-fu （楊偉甫） received the award in London on Wednesday.

“Baggage handling is the final stage of a journey and often leaves the strongest impression on travelers. Taoyuan Airport continues to excel in this area, with its overall ranking rising to the top 24 worldwide, fully reflecting global travelers’ strong recognition of its overall travel experience,” Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said.

Yang said the airport was able to garner the top prize in baggage handling thanks to the collective efforts of airlines and ground service firms, as well as the airport’s data-driven baggage management system, which has greatly optimized the quality of the service.

“As the Third Terminal’s north concourse opened for operations last year, the Taoyuan International Airport would continue to provide quality services to global air passengers and airlines, with modern and user-friendly facilities,” Yang said.

Taoyuan airport was recognized by Skytrax in 10 award categories this year, the company said, adding that it ranked third in the category of best airports accessed by 20 million to 30 million passengers per year.

It ranked third in the World’s Most Improved Airport, sixth in the World’s Cleanest Airport, sixth in the World’s Best Airport Staff, seventh in the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service, eighth in the World’s Best Airport Washrooms, ninth in the Best Airports in Central Asia, 10th in the World’s Most Family Friendly Airport and 10th in the World’s Best Airport Shopping, it said.

This was the first time Taoyuan airport ranked in the global top 10 in the family friendly airport and airport shopping categories, it added.

Skytrax said it surveyed travelers across 565 international airports in hundreds of countries for the ranking.

Meanwhile, Starlux Airlines placed fifth in Airline Ratings’ World’s Best Airlines list, the highest achievement reached by a Taiwanese airline.

The airline also received the top award in the World’s Best In Flight Catering category.

“The rankings are a recognition of Starlux team’s continuous and dedicated efforts in products and services,” Starlux CEO Glenn Chai （翟健華） said in a statement.

AirlineRatings had ranked Starlux 11th in its World’s Safest Airlines category in January.

It said its evaluation of airlines is impartial and professional, and focuses on measurable metrics of in-flight services, including meals, seating comfort and product values, adding that it does not evaluate airlines based on their popularity among travelers and marketing campaigns.

Starlux would have 43 aircraft in its fleet by the end of this year, with many new aircraft scheduled to be delivered this year. It has 37 flight routes and services 31 cities.

The airline would this year launch direct flight services to Prague and Busan, its first European and South Korean destinations respectively.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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