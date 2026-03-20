《TAIPEI TIMES》 US completes deliveries of suicide drones

A Switchblade 300 drone is launched in an undated rendering. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

By Lo Tien-pin, Wu Che-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Taiwan has received 291 Anduril Altius 600M Switchblade kamikaze drones, marking the full delivery of the weapons system from the US defense contractor, the Ministry of National Defense said.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Writing in its latest report on US arms sales to Taiwan submitted to the legislature, the ministry said Andurial began delivering the systems in August last year, 14 months after Washington authorized the sale.

The Altius 600M Switchblade is an autonomous combat drone that can be deployed in reconnaissance or attack missions, with an effective range of 160km, public information provided by the manufacturer said.

The ministry has previously stated that the platform features foldable wings for easy transport and would provide the military with an all-weather, day/night offensive capability to engage ground targets, including tanks.

The armed forces have initiated the process of fielding the newly acquired Switchblade drones, MQ-9B Reaper surveillance and attack drones, M136 Volcano Vehicle-Launched Scatterable Mine Systems and improved parachutes, the ministry said.

The US this year is expected to deliver a plethora of arms to Taiwan, including M1A2T Abrams tanks, High Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems （HIMARS）, Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems, targeting pods utilized in F-16 jets and third-generation Field Information Communications Systems, it said.

In related news, a government source yesterday said that Taiwan has inked two deals with the US to secure parts for the Taiwanese navy’s submarines and anti-

submarine warfare helicopters.

Taiwan has allocated NT$1.49 billion （US$46.63 million） to each of the agreements for the US to supply submarine and helicopter components.

Taiwan’s defense mission to the US and the American Institute in Taiwan signed the agreements in December last year, they said.

Writing in a report to lawmakers last month, the ministry said that Taiwan had completed the first flight of six Tuo Chiang-class guided missile corvettes and one Dawu-class rescue and salvage ship.

The government plans to build a second fleet of five Tuo Chiang-class corvettes this year, while continuing to certify the Hai Kun-class indigenous defense submarine prototype.

Two vessels under the next-generation light frigates and six minelayers are proceeding on schedule, the ministry said.

The Legislative Yuan yesterday voted to authorize the government to fund the purchase of M109 self-propelled howitzers, HIMARS, and TWO 2B and Javelin anti-tank guided missiles from the US.

The move spelled a partial end to the fight over defense budgets, as opposition lawmakers also allowed the Cabinet’s version of the NT$1.25 trillion special defense budget to be forwarded for discussion next week.

The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） have proposed bills as alternatives to the government’s special defense budget.

The KMT proposed initially allocating NT$380 billion and permit funding for other budget items on a case-by-case basis later, while the TPP proposed a budget of NT$400 billion.

Criticizing the opposition’s proposals, a government official said that consistent and reliable funding is needed for the proposed “T-dome” project to build an advanced air defense system over Taiwan.

Dividing the program’s funding sources between the special defense budget and the annual budget would introduce uncertainty and organizational complications that would negatively impact the deployment of many weapon and sensor systems, the official added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法