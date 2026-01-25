為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Joseph Wu vows defense investment

    2026/01/25 03:00
    National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu speaks at an event in Taipei on Oct. 21 last year. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

    National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu speaks at an event in Taipei on Oct. 21 last year. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

    COLLECTIVE DETERRENCE: Whether the Legislative Yuan passes the special defense budget matters to the mutual trust between Taiwan and its allies, a researcher said

    By Su Ying-yao / Staff reporter

    Although the US Department of Defense’s newly released 2026 National Defense Strategy （NDS） report does not mention Taiwan like previous versions, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu （吳釗燮） yesterday emphasized that Taiwan, as a key nation in the Indo-Pacific region, would continue to increase defense investment to deter aggression and maintain peace.

    Wu posted the remarks on social media in English, saying that the core objective of the US is to prevent China from dominating the Indo-Pacific region.

    Wu wrote: “@DeptofWar’s #NDS sets the goal of preventing countries like #China from dominating the #IndoPacific, & erecting strong denial defense along the #1stIslandChain. #Taiwan is a key player in the region & will continue to invest in defense to deter aggression & achieve peace.”

    The report said the Indo-Pacific region would soon account for more than half of the global economy, which is crucial to US national interests.

    According to NDS directives, the US would establish a strong denial defense along the first island chain, and would encourage and assist key regional allies and partners to take on more responsibility for collective defense.

    This is aimed at bolstering “deterrence by denial,” and ensuring that countries recognize that peace and restraint best serve their own interests, it said.

    The Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s Shen Ming-shih （沈明室） said the defense strategy needs to align with the White House’s National Security Strategy, which has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Taiwan and the first island chain.

    The report focuses on principles and military issues, avoiding excessive diplomatic provocation, he said.

    However, the strategic direction of encouraging countries along the first island chain to increase defense budgets and deepen cooperation remains unchanged, he said.

    Regarding the responsibility of allies, Shen said that Taiwan’s allocation of a special defense budget of NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.6 billion） over eight years demonstrates proactive action and has received praise from the US.

    Whether the Legislative Yuan passes the budget matters to the mutual trust between Taiwan and its allies, as well as the progress of military modernization, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

