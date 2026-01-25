《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOE to reform study program to attract top talent

A representation of Taiwan on a motherboard is pictured in an undated illustration. Photo: CNA

KEY INDUSTRIES: If the reform proves successful, it would bolster Taiwan’s pivotal role in the technology landscape, National Chi Nan University president Wu Tung-hsing said

By Rachel Lin / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Education （MOE） yesterday said that it would pilot a major reform of the government-funded overseas study program for the “five key trusted industries” by loosening regulations and boosting scholarships by about NT$1 million （US$31,668） to attract top technology talent.

The five trusted industry sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence （AI）, military, security and surveillance, and next-generation communications, were announced in President William Lai’s （賴清德） inauguration speech on May 20, 2024.

The ministry’s pilot program, to start next month, would replace written exams with a document review and interview process, while substantially increasing financial support by adding about NT$1 million to the scholarship for each accepted applicant, the ministry said.

MOE Secretary-General Lin Po-chiao （林伯樵） said the five trusted industries are the core pillars of Taiwan’s industrial competitiveness and national security.

Amid US-China technological rivalry, global supply chain restructuring and rising geopolitical risks, Taiwan has not only remained a semiconductor powerhouse, but has also increasingly become a pivotal hub for technological cooperation among the democratic alliance, he said.

However, the numbers of applicants for the Government Scholarship for Studying Abroad （GSSA） for such disciplines remained persistently low, Lin said, adding that there is an obvious gap between the number of scholarship applicants and industrial demand, causing a talent shortage that has evolved into a structural risk.

The GSSA system mainly relies on written exams, but this selection logic is rooted in traditional academic subjects, making it harder to assess an applicant’s research potential, interdisciplinary skills and international competitiveness, he said.

It is also becoming increasingly disconnected with the doctoral admission selection models used by top-tier universities around the world, he added.

While the US, Japan and the EU have ramped up investment in semiconductors and AI, proactively recruiting advanced high-tech talent globally, Taiwan must promptly adjust its talent policies to maintain a strategic advantage in the next wave of technological competition, Lin said.

The ministry’s plan for the pilot program would adopt a selection method utilizing a 60 percent document review and 40 percent interview weighting.

The document review would include academic and professional experience, research proposals, academic achievements and future research directions; while the interviews would focus on professional knowledge, research potential and communication skills.

The pilot program would offer 61 positions, divided into two groups, Lin said.

The electrical engineering and computer science group includes five disciplines: AI, information, communication technology and applications, network communications, cybersecurity and emerging semiconductors, with a total of 40 positions.

The engineering group includes six disciplines: materials technology, advanced manufacturing technology, energy engineering, maritime engineering, aerospace engineering, and aircraft positioning and guidance, with a total of 21 positions.

The government financial support to accepted applicants would be increased from the three-year funding cap of US$90,000 to US$120,000, a 33 percent increase, bringing the level in line with other international competitors to retain and attract top-tier tech talent, Lin added.

When asked for comment, National Taiwan University president Chen Wen-chang （陳文章） said increased scholarship funding adds significant appeal.

National Chi Nan University president Wu Tung-hsing （武東星） said the GSSA reform signifies the first time the government is holding “industrial strategy” at its core when redesigning its talent selection model, and represents a structural realignment of the nation’s technological strategy.

If the reform proves successful, it would help establish a steady supply chain for high-level technical talent and strengthen Taiwan’s pivotal role in the global technology landscape, he said.

Wu also mentioned that there should be diversified channels for cultivating high-level technical talent.

Students have become hesitant to study abroad due to the continuous rise in tuition and cost of living in the past few years, so increasing scholarship funding for overseas study in high-demand fields would facilitate policy-driven guidance, ensuring mid-to-long-term talent readiness for the future development of Taiwan’s competitive industries, he said.

Changes to the admissions process would encourage students to place greater value on diverse achievements during or after their studies, he added.

