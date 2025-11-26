為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Police, teachers among offenders in child abuse forum

    2025/11/26 03:00
    Reporters take a video of entertainer Mickey Huang, left, after he appeared at a hearing at the Taipei District Court on July 15 last year. Photo: CNA

    Reporters take a video of entertainer Mickey Huang, left, after he appeared at a hearing at the Taipei District Court on July 15 last year. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Police officers and teachers were among the more than 5,000 members of an online forum that former TV host and convicted pedophile Mickey Huang （黃子佼） used to buy images of child sexual abuse, authorities said yesterday.

    The High Court yesterday handed Huang a suspended sentence of one year and six months for possessing sexually explicit images of 37 minors between the ages of 10 and 17 purchased on the now-shuttered “Chuangyi Sifang” （“Creative Private House,” 創意私房） forum.

    The paid-access forum, launched in 2012 by an operator known as “Lao Ma” （老馬）, sold voyeuristic recordings, prostitution footage and child sexual exploitation videos. It also allowed select members to upload such material and earn money from it, investigators said.

    Following the shutdown, prosecutors nationwide traced thousands of files distributed through encrypted platforms and cryptocurrency payments.

    Taichung prosecutors, who are leading the investigation, have indicted 13 suspects and granted deferred prosecution to 247 others, uncovering more than 200,000 illicit videos involving more than 4,000 victims.

    High-profile members include former elementary-school teacher Lin Ching-an （林清安）, who later handled the forum’s finances and was given a final sentence of six years and three months. Lin did not contest the ruling.

    Another suspect, Chen Tsung-chun （陳宗駿）, filmed women and underage girls he lured online and sold the footage to the site. He received a sentence of 12 years before the Supreme Court ordered a retrial in April.

    Several police officers and educators were also implicated.

    Former Taipei officers surnamed Kuo （郭） and Huang （黃） were identified as members, with Kuo given a combined sentence of 13 years and two months for covertly filming women.

    A former Pingtung officer surnamed Liu （劉） was sentenced to one year and 10 months for exploiting underage victims, while a cram-school instructor surnamed Chen （陳） received a 12-year sentence for molesting and filming teenage girls.

    In March, claims that 80 “premium members” could request specific illegal content prompted Taipei and Taichung prosecutors to open new cases.

    The identity of “Lao Ma” remains unknown and is under investigation.

    Criminal Investigation Bureau Director-General Chou Yu-wei （周幼偉） said the case illustrates global challenges in tackling online child exploitation, including encrypted communications, anonymous networks and crypto-based money laundering.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播