《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ukrainian delegation visits for the first time since 1993

President William Lai, center, receives a delegation from the Ukrainian parliament at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

2025/08/08 03:00

By Su Yung-yao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan stands with Ukraine in facing down authoritarian expansionism to protect democracy, President William Lai （賴清德） said while meeting with a Ukrainian parliamentary delegation yesterday.

The delegation was headed by Ukranian lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi and is the first cross-party group from the Ukrainian parliament to visit Taiwan since 1993, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The visit marks a milestone in the nations’ friendship, Lai said.

Taiwan and Ukraine share the values of freedom, democracy and human rights, and are both confronting the threat posed by the expansion of authoritarian powers, he said.

The nation has stood firmly with Ukrainians’ struggle against Russia’s invasion by providing humanitarian aid, such as electricity, water, infrastructure, medical facilities and schools, Lai said.

Taiwan would join forces with the Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and other nations in aiding Ukraine, he said, adding that like-minded democracies must show solidarity to overcome global challenges.

Although Taiwan and Ukraine have limited official exchanges, the nations’ governments, legislatures and civil societies should work together in trade, technology and education, Lai said.

Taipei hopes for a swift end to Russia’s irrational and illegitimate war, and for Ukrainians to be safe from the conflict’s ravages, he said, adding that the nation would gladly work with the international community to help Ukraine’s reconstruction and economic development.

Kniazhytskyi said that the visit was a historical moment that proves the high value Taiwan places on its ties with Ukraine and the advances made in bilateral relations.

Taiwan and Ukraine are committed to the preservation of democracy, national identity, territorial integrity and sovereignty amid the threat of authoritarian expansion, he said.

Ukraine is fighting a hard war to stop Russian aggression, reclaim its illegally annexed territories and defend its freedom, he said, adding that Taiwanese show the same yearning for freedom and the right to live under a government that respects human rights as they continue to resist Chinese expansionism.

Taiwan and Ukraine have the same vision for the future of the democratic world and understand that free nations must defend themselves by aligning their politics, diplomacy and military defenses, he said.

