為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ukrainian delegation visits for the first time since 1993

    President William Lai, center, receives a delegation from the Ukrainian parliament at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    President William Lai, center, receives a delegation from the Ukrainian parliament at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    2025/08/08 03:00

    By Su Yung-yao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Taiwan stands with Ukraine in facing down authoritarian expansionism to protect democracy, President William Lai （賴清德） said while meeting with a Ukrainian parliamentary delegation yesterday.

    The delegation was headed by Ukranian lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi and is the first cross-party group from the Ukrainian parliament to visit Taiwan since 1993, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

    The visit marks a milestone in the nations’ friendship, Lai said.

    Taiwan and Ukraine share the values of freedom, democracy and human rights, and are both confronting the threat posed by the expansion of authoritarian powers, he said.

    The nation has stood firmly with Ukrainians’ struggle against Russia’s invasion by providing humanitarian aid, such as electricity, water, infrastructure, medical facilities and schools, Lai said.

    Taiwan would join forces with the Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and other nations in aiding Ukraine, he said, adding that like-minded democracies must show solidarity to overcome global challenges.

    Although Taiwan and Ukraine have limited official exchanges, the nations’ governments, legislatures and civil societies should work together in trade, technology and education, Lai said.

    Taipei hopes for a swift end to Russia’s irrational and illegitimate war, and for Ukrainians to be safe from the conflict’s ravages, he said, adding that the nation would gladly work with the international community to help Ukraine’s reconstruction and economic development.

    Kniazhytskyi said that the visit was a historical moment that proves the high value Taiwan places on its ties with Ukraine and the advances made in bilateral relations.

    Taiwan and Ukraine are committed to the preservation of democracy, national identity, territorial integrity and sovereignty amid the threat of authoritarian expansion, he said.

    Ukraine is fighting a hard war to stop Russian aggression, reclaim its illegally annexed territories and defend its freedom, he said, adding that Taiwanese show the same yearning for freedom and the right to live under a government that respects human rights as they continue to resist Chinese expansionism.

    Taiwan and Ukraine have the same vision for the future of the democratic world and understand that free nations must defend themselves by aligning their politics, diplomacy and military defenses, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播