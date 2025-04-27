《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry warns of fines after protected animal killings

A leopard cat is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency

2025/04/27 03:00

By Yang Yuan-ting, Huang Hsu-lei and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Killing companion animals or protected wildlife is punishable by a fine of up to NT$2 million （US$61,489）, the Ministry of Agriculture reminded the public on Friday after the alleged sale of dog meat, cat meat and leopard cat meat in Taichung was exposed.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taichung City Councilor Chiang Ho-shu （江和樹） on Friday told a council meeting that he had received a report saying that cats and dogs retired from breeding farms were allegedly traded to criminal groups and then killed to make so-called “pet supplements” sold on the Internet.

Traces of microchips were reportedly found in the cat or dog meat provided by a seller, while leopard cat meat was allegedly also available, he said, citing the report.

The ministry’s Department of Animal Welfare Deputy Director Chen Chung-hsing （陳中興） on Friday said that cats and dogs are what the Animal Protection Act （動物保護法） stipulated as companion animals, which may not be killed and their meat may not be sold.

Killing cats or dogs is punishable by a jail term of up to two years and a fine of NT$200,000 to NT$2 million, Chen said.

Buying or eating cat or dog meat is also punishable by a fine of NT$50,000 to NT$250,000, he said.

Sellers’ or buyers’ names and photos might be publicized as allowed by the act, he added.

Permits from authorities must be obtained to breed or sell cats or dogs, and bred companion animals must be microchipped, Chen said.

Breeders and sellers are also required to transparently document sources of their cats or dogs, including those that have been retired or given away, he said, adding the documented data should be regularly reviewed and evaluated by local governments.

Leopard cats are an endangered species listed as conserved wild animals, which may not be hunted or killed without prior permission from authorities, unless they are jeopardizing public safety or people’s lives, carrying infectious diseases, or damaging crops, poultry or livestock, Chen said.

People hunting or killing leopard cats could be penalized by a jail sentence of six months to five years and a fine of NT$200,000 to NT$1 million, he said.

Meanwhile, an animal rights group based in Hsinchu County on Friday said that Chiang’s whistle-blowing at the Taichung City Council was an unauthorized publication of information about an ongoing investigation that allegedly undermined the integrity of the investigation.

The investigation has continued for more than seven months with informants and resources deployed nationwide, including in Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua and Nantou counties, it said.

While the effort was about to bear fruits, Chiang improperly exposed the matter in pursuit of personal heroism, causing several suspects to escape and the investigation to end in vain, the group said.

Chiang was also accused of forgery, as he allegedly removed watermarks on the photos and video clips provided by the group and said that he collected the evidence, it said, adding that he also put a Vietnamese undercover buyer’s life in danger by publishing their video clip.

In response, Chiang yesterday said the Taichung Police Department’s Dajia Precinct identified a suspect within six hours after he exposed the alleged wrongdoing.

He said that three representatives from the group visited him at his office on Wednesday and reported the alleged illegal trading, with photos, videos and “a piece of meat” provided as evidence.

“I immediately reported to the local animal protection office to file an investigation statement,” Chiang said, adding that he and his family could be threatened, too, as he was stopping other people from making money.

“If inconvenience was caused due to my mismatch with your [animal rights groups’] pace, I sincerely apologize,” he said.

“However, I made the move simply to have the unscrupulous businesspeople, dog killers or dog meat sellers, arrested as soon as possible,” Chiang added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Taichung City Councilor Chiang Ho-shu discusses the issue of leopard cats during a session at the Taichung City Council on Friday. Photo: Su Meng-chuan, Taipei Times

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法