《TAIPEI TIMES》Military allowances to be raised: William Lai

President William Lai, front, center, poses for a group photograph at Songshan Air Base in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

2025/03/22 03:00

By Su Yung-yao and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday announced that the government would raise allowances for voluntary military service personnel and combat troops on April 1.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Ministry of National Defense has reviewed five proposals to increase military allowances, which are separate from salaries.

The reforms would increase the allowance for personnel in the voluntary service, combat, combat air traffic control, electronic reconnaissance and cyberwarfare units, the ministry said, adding that the proposals have already been sent to the Executive Yuan for review.

Allowances for voluntary service personnel would operate on a three-tier system, Lai said during a visit to the air force’s Songshan Air Base in Taipei

Non-commissioned officers and officers below the rank of major, plus enlisted soldiers who form the majority of combat units, would receive a raise from NT$10,000 to NT$15,000, he said.

Lieutenant colonels and colonels would receive an increase by NT$4,000 to NT$14,000, while senior officers’ allowance would rise by NT$3,000 to NT$13,000, he added.

The combat unit allowance would also increase, with Category 1 combat units, who undergo the most rigorous training and have the most duties, to see an increase from NT$5,000 to NT$12,000, Lai said.

Category 2 combat support units would see a raise from NT$3,000 to NT$7,000, he said.

Increasing benefits for military personnel is a long process that requires lengthy discussion, he added.

Lai urged the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） to reconsider budget cuts and freezes on the national defense budget, as bipartisan cooperation is needed to support the armed forces.

Troops this week completed Taiwan’s first-ever immediate combat response drills.

Lai thanked the troops on behalf of the nation for their hard work and commended their excellent performance.

As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is committed to ensuring regional peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, while firmly resisting the expansion of authoritarianism, Lai said.

Taiwan would stand firm as a democratic nation and maintain the cross-strait “status quo,” he said.

In this effort, the armed forces are the bedrock of the nation and the hope of the people, he added.

Facing increasing military threats, officers are tasked with heavier workloads, the ministry said in a statement yesterday, adding that recruitment has been impacted by competition in the employment market and a lower birthrate.

Young people have been less willing to serve in the military, challenging military capability, it said.

To strengthen national defense capabilities and safeguard security in the Taiwan Strait, improving military officers’ pay is not only a short-term means to solve a personnel shortage, but also a long-term investment in talent, it added.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Soldiers stand guard as President William Lai makes a speech at Songshan Air Base in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

A soldier holds a Kestrel rocket launcher as President William Lai visited troops taking part in an immediate combat response drill at Songshan Air Base in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Cheng I-hwa, AFP

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法