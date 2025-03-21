為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 CPC and AGDC ink Alaska gas deal

    From second left, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Alaska Gasline Development Corp president Frank Richards, CPC Corp, Taiwan president Michael Chang, Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo and CPC Corp, Taiwan chairman Fang Jeng-zen pose for a photograph at a signing ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of CPC Corp, Taiwan

    From second left, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Alaska Gasline Development Corp president Frank Richards, CPC Corp, Taiwan president Michael Chang, Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo and CPC Corp, Taiwan chairman Fang Jeng-zen pose for a photograph at a signing ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of CPC Corp, Taiwan

    2025/03/21 03:00

    By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

    State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan （CPC, 台灣中油） yesterday signed a letter of intent with Alaska Gasline Development Corp （AGDC）, expressing an interest to buy liquefied natural gas （LNG） and invest in the latter’s Alaska LNG project, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement.

    Under the agreement, CPC is to participate in the project’s upstream gas investment to secure stable energy resources for Taiwan, the ministry said.

    The Alaska LNG project is jointly promoted by AGDC and major developer Glenfarne Group LLC, as Alaska plans to export up to 20 million tonnes of LNG annually from 2031. It involves constructing an 1,290km pipeline to transport natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to a liquefaction facility.

    Once operational, the project would become the closest LNG supply source to Taiwan among the existing US facilities, the ministry said.

    Moreover, without the need to pass through the Panama Canal, it could effectively shorten shipping time, reduce voyage risks and improve the reliability of the nation’s natural gas supply, the ministry added.

    CPC president Michael Chang （張敏） and AGDC president Frank Richards signed the agreement at a ceremony in Taipei, which was witnessed by visiting Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝）.

    The ministry said the investment agreement would help deepen the energy partnership between Taiwan and the US, and also lays a good foundation for the diversification of Taiwan’s energy supply.

    Both parties are to start negotiations on procurement and investment details as soon as possible to achieve a mutually beneficial deal, it said.

    The CPC-AGDC agreement came as representatives from AGDC and Glenfarne Group are visiting Asian nations this week to court investors for the Alaska LNG project, with Japan and South Korea said to also be potential targets.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播